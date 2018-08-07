Births 7/8/18

Son to Brandon Levi Joyce and Jessica Danielle Mungle of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:17 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Name, Silas Isaiah. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mungle is employed by Water Tower Dental Group. Joyce works for Corrigan.
Daughter to Dane and Ashton Balsmann of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:33 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Name, Maxwell Drew "Maxi Drew." Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Balsmann is the daughter of Greg Phillips and Debbie Phillips of Scott City. She is employed by Wood & Huston Bank. Balsmann is the son of Keith Balsmann and Sally Balsmann of Jackson. He works for Private Client Mortgage Group.
