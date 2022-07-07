Births 7-7-22

Son to Ryan James Neal and Mahala Rebecca McClure of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:50 p.m., Sunday, June 19, 2022. Name, Oaklen James Anthony. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. McClure is the former Mahala Landeros, daughter of Tony Landeros of Cuba, Missouri, and Lydia Lewis of Sullivan, Missouri. McClure is the son of Bill and Diana McClure of Puxico, Missouri. He is Behavioral Health Direct Care Team Lead with Community Counseling Center.
Son to Soveat Van and Sothearath Pen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Name, William Vann. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Pen is the daughter of Channa Pen of Jackson. Van is the son of Chhairy Path of Jackson. He is a baker at Jackson Donuts.
Daughter to Travis Gene Bowman and Bethany May Payne of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:52 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Name, Aspen May. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Sixth child, third daughter. Payne is a registered nurse with Host Healthcare. Bowman is store manager at Seabaugh Motors.
Daughter to Nathan and Shevelle Lewer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Name, Shaelyn Antwnett. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Lewer works at Dollar General.
Daughter to Nick Kyle and Karla Cecilia Parker of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:38 p.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022. Name, Lucia Elena. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Parker is the former Karla Torres-Cairo, daughter of Perry Torres of Ilo, Peru and Marlene Cairo of Arequipa, Peru. She works at Association of the Miraculous Medal. Parker is the son of Chris Parker of Vienna, Illinois, and Stacey Parker of Grand Chain, Illinois. He works for BNSF Railroad.
Daughter to Caleb Randal Davidson and Brianna Leigh Roberts of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center. 11:28 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022. Name, Kember Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Roberts is the daughter of Ted Roberts of Corbin, Kentucky, and Anita Harrell of East Prairie. Davidson is the son of Randy Davidson of Sikeston, Missouri, and Karen Chamberlain of Van Buren, Missouri.
Daughter to Travis and Jessica Smith of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:08 a.m., Monday, June 27, 2022. Name, Olivia Rosetta. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Smith is the daughter of Jeffrey Sides of Cape Girardeau and Rosie Sides of Cape Girardeau. Smith is the son of Russell Smith of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Cheryl Smith of Cape Girardeau. He works for Sperling's Garage and Wrecker Service.
Daughter to Darin and Kelly Yamnitz of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:54 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Name, Blakely Kate. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Yamnitz is the daughter of David Steinbecker Jr., of Perryville and Doris Kertz of Perryville. Yamnitz is the son of David Yamnitz of Perryville and the late Karen Yamnitz.
Son to Patrick and Amanda Mitsdarfer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:18 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Name, William Robert. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Mitsdarfer is the daughter of Allen Toole and Anita Toole of Cape Girardeau. She works at Southeast Hospital. Mitsdarfer is the son of Robert "Bob" Mitsdarfer and Ramona Mitsdarfer of Longview, Illinois. He is employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Son to Joshua and Lindsy Wikle of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:47 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Name, Lou Dylan. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Wikle is the daughter of Billy Phillips of Chaffee and Stephanie Ogle of Jackson. She is employed by the Sikeston (Missouri) School District. Wikle is the son of J.J. Churchwell and Jim Churchwell of Jackson. He works for North American Tie & Timber.
Daughter to Matthew and Alison Ferrell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:31 p.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022. Name, Georgia Collins. Weight, 6 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Ferrell is the daughter of Kris and Emilie Martin of Cape Girardeau. She is a speech language pathologist. Ferrell is the son of Patricia Holley and Larry Ferrell of Jackson. He is an attorney with Johnson, Schneider & Ferrell LLC.
Daughter to Jon Mark and Paige Thompson of Nashville, Tennessee, Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, 2:35 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022. Name, Maren Foley. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Thompson is the former Paige Foley, daughter of Jon and Kerrye Foley of Cape Girardeau. She is the owner of Folisa Design Studio. Thompson is the son of Ed and Marsha Thompson of Cape Girardeau. He is a dentist.
