Births 7-7-22

McClure

Son to Ryan James Neal and Mahala Rebecca McClure of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:50 p.m., Sunday, June 19, 2022. Name, Oaklen James Anthony. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. McClure is the former Mahala Landeros, daughter of Tony Landeros of Cuba, Missouri, and Lydia Lewis of Sullivan, Missouri. McClure is the son of Bill and Diana McClure of Puxico, Missouri. He is Behavioral Health Direct Care Team Lead with Community Counseling Center.

Vann

Son to Soveat Van and Sothearath Pen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Name, William Vann. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Pen is the daughter of Channa Pen of Jackson. Van is the son of Chhairy Path of Jackson. He is a baker at Jackson Donuts.

Bowman

Daughter to Travis Gene Bowman and Bethany May Payne of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:52 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Name, Aspen May. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Sixth child, third daughter. Payne is a registered nurse with Host Healthcare. Bowman is store manager at Seabaugh Motors.

Lewer

Daughter to Nathan and Shevelle Lewer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Name, Shaelyn Antwnett. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Lewer works at Dollar General.

Parker

Daughter to Nick Kyle and Karla Cecilia Parker of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:38 p.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022. Name, Lucia Elena. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Parker is the former Karla Torres-Cairo, daughter of Perry Torres of Ilo, Peru and Marlene Cairo of Arequipa, Peru. She works at Association of the Miraculous Medal. Parker is the son of Chris Parker of Vienna, Illinois, and Stacey Parker of Grand Chain, Illinois. He works for BNSF Railroad.

Davidson

Daughter to Caleb Randal Davidson and Brianna Leigh Roberts of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center. 11:28 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022. Name, Kember Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Roberts is the daughter of Ted Roberts of Corbin, Kentucky, and Anita Harrell of East Prairie. Davidson is the son of Randy Davidson of Sikeston, Missouri, and Karen Chamberlain of Van Buren, Missouri.