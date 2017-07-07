Births 7/7/17

Dixon

Son to Curt Wesley and Whitney Elizabeth Dixon of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:43 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2017. Name, Cooper Raymond. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Dixon is the former Whitney Eastman, daughter of Tim and Sue Eastman of Everton, Missouri. She is employed by the Cape Girardeau School District. Dixon is the son of Raymond and Jan Dixon of McAlester, Oklahoma. He is employed by Southeast Missouri State University.

Lathum

Daughter to Sgt. Carl Gary Lathum III and Jennifer Lauren VanGilder of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:22 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2017. Name, Ella Grace. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. VanGilder is the daughter of Kevin and Theresa VanGilder of Cape Girardeau and Karla VanGilder of Cape Girardeau. Lathum is the son of Dana and Garry Lathum of Jackson.