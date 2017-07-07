Births 7/7/17

Son to Curt Wesley and Whitney Elizabeth Dixon of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:43 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2017. Name, Cooper Raymond. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Dixon is the former Whitney Eastman, daughter of Tim and Sue Eastman of Everton, Missouri. She is employed by the Cape Girardeau School District. Dixon is the son of Raymond and Jan Dixon of McAlester, Oklahoma. He is employed by Southeast Missouri State University.
Daughter to Sgt. Carl Gary Lathum III and Jennifer Lauren VanGilder of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:22 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2017. Name, Ella Grace. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. VanGilder is the daughter of Kevin and Theresa VanGilder of Cape Girardeau and Karla VanGilder of Cape Girardeau. Lathum is the son of Dana and Garry Lathum of Jackson.
Son to Robert Herman and Kayla Yvonne Dressler of Farmington, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:41 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2017. Name, Oliver Wayne Delmar. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dressler is the former Kayla Doss, daughter of Robin Miner Huerta and Adrian Huerta of Potosi, Missouri, and the late Darrell Doss of Potosi. Dressler is the son of Steven and Linda Dressler of Altenburg, Missouri.
Daughter to Van Jonathan and Sarah Kaylyn Wright of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:42 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Name, Lily Louise. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wright is the former Sarah Crump, daughter of Rick and Carolyn Crump of Cape Girardeau. She is an optician with Bell Family Eye Care. Wright is the son of Leslie Wright of Grants Pass, Oregon. He is service manager at United Access.
