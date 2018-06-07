Births 7/6/18

Son to Cory Allen and Adele Theresia Esselman of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:44 p.m. Thursday, May 17, 2018. Name, Ward Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Esselman is the former Adele Bohnert, daughter of Charles and Martha Bohnert of Altenburg, Missouri. She works for St. Paul Lutheran church and school. Esselman is the son of Scott and Lisa Esselman of Perryville, Missouri. He is employed by RSW/US.
Daughter to Tim Joseph and Laura Beth Schmitt of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Name, Addison Jane. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Schmitt is the former Laura Blattner, daughter of John and Jane Blattner of Cape Girardeau. She is a commercial lines account executive for Chap Arnold Insurance. Schmitt is the son of JoAnn Schmitt of Cape Girardeau. He is a physical education teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District.
Daughter to Austin Meuir and Morgan Jones of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:48 p.m. Sunday, July 1, 2018. Name, Reagan Dawn. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Jones is the daughter of Amber Stuppy and Jerry Stuppy of Jackson. She works at Concepts Styling Salon. Meuir is the son of Sonya Calhoun and Larry Calhoun of Chaffee, Missouri.
Daughter to Malik Wallace and Katie Stinnett of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Name, Kingsley Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Stinnett is the daughter of Ray and Tana Green of Cape Girardeau. Wallace is the son of Ivan Wallace of Kennett, Missouri.
Daughter to Lee Michael and Ashley Lynn Blessing of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:43 p.m. Thursday, June 28, 2018. Name, Madyson Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Blessing is the former Ashley Charbonneau, daughter of Michelle Charbonneau and Cris Charbonneau of Jackson. She is employed by the Charleston (Missouri) School District. Blessing is the son of Jeannette Blessing of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Dennis Blessing. He works for the Cape Girardeau School District.
Harris
Son to Duwan Marquise Harris and Vanessa Michelle Anderson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Name, Abel Greysin-Isaac. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Anderson is the daughter of Maria Smith and Anthony Anderson of Cape Girardeau. Harris is the son of Latanya Harris and Clarence Hartfield of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Chris Paul and Angela Christine Dambach of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:46 a.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Name, Olivia Elizabeth. Weight, 9 pounds, 2.7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dambach is the former Angela Adams, daughter of Tina and Franklin Adams of Sikeston, Missouri. Dambach is the son of Jerry and Lorie Dambach of Benton.
Son to David Steven and Heather Kalena Knuth of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:19 a.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Name, Liam Mark. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Knuth is the former Heather Schubert, daughter of Linda and Tim Schubert of Sedgewickville, Missouri. She is a science teacher at Scott County Central High School. Knuth is the son of Mary and Steve Knuth of Saybrook, Illinois. He is a fisheries management biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Son to Caleb Michael and Courtney Lynn Koehler of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:54 a.m. Friday, June 29, 2018. Name, Wyatt Keith. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Koehler is the former Courtney Burton, daughter of Genni Ourth of Delta and the late Brian Ourth. She is a teacher with the Woodland School District. Koehler is the son of Amanda Koehler of Millersville and the late Wyatt Koehler. He is employed by Midwest Painting and Wallcovering.
Daughter to Matthew and Erin Tompkins of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:48 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018. Name, Margo June. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Tompkins is the daughter of Belissa Durham and John Durham of Bloomfield, Missouri. She is employed by the Missouri Army National Guard. Tompkins is the son of Cynthia Klipfel and Marvin Klipfel of Cape Girardeau. He works at the Community Counseling Center.
