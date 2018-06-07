Births 7/6/18

Esselman

Son to Cory Allen and Adele Theresia Esselman of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:44 p.m. Thursday, May 17, 2018. Name, Ward Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Esselman is the former Adele Bohnert, daughter of Charles and Martha Bohnert of Altenburg, Missouri. She works for St. Paul Lutheran church and school. Esselman is the son of Scott and Lisa Esselman of Perryville, Missouri. He is employed by RSW/US.

Schmitt

Daughter to Tim Joseph and Laura Beth Schmitt of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Name, Addison Jane. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Schmitt is the former Laura Blattner, daughter of John and Jane Blattner of Cape Girardeau. She is a commercial lines account executive for Chap Arnold Insurance. Schmitt is the son of JoAnn Schmitt of Cape Girardeau. He is a physical education teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District.

Meuir

Daughter to Austin Meuir and Morgan Jones of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:48 p.m. Sunday, July 1, 2018. Name, Reagan Dawn. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Jones is the daughter of Amber Stuppy and Jerry Stuppy of Jackson. She works at Concepts Styling Salon. Meuir is the son of Sonya Calhoun and Larry Calhoun of Chaffee, Missouri.

Wallace

Daughter to Malik Wallace and Katie Stinnett of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Name, Kingsley Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Stinnett is the daughter of Ray and Tana Green of Cape Girardeau. Wallace is the son of Ivan Wallace of Kennett, Missouri.

Blessing

Daughter to Lee Michael and Ashley Lynn Blessing of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:43 p.m. Thursday, June 28, 2018. Name, Madyson Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Blessing is the former Ashley Charbonneau, daughter of Michelle Charbonneau and Cris Charbonneau of Jackson. She is employed by the Charleston (Missouri) School District. Blessing is the son of Jeannette Blessing of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Dennis Blessing. He works for the Cape Girardeau School District.