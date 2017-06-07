Births 7/6/17

Gerlach

Son to Tyler Lee and Megan Elizabeth Gerlach of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Name, Harrison Edward. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Gerlach is the former Megan Sauerwein, daughter of Susan Sauerwein of Bunker Hill, Illinois, and the late Earl Sauerwein of Bunker Hill. She is employed by the Missouri Department of Revenue. Gerlach is the son of Terry Gerlach and Kim Gerlach of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by AT&T.

Thompson

Son to Leslie Jean and Brent Harvey Thompson of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:41 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Name, Caleb Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Thompson is the former Leslie Rainey, daughter of Jim and Melinda Rainey of Advance. She is employed by the Bank of Advance. Thompson is the son of Lynn and Mary Jo Thompson of Advance. He is a self-employed farmer.

Ellis

Daughter to Robert John Ellis and Layla Ann Allen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Name, Turner Jeaneve. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Allen is the daughter of Ann Borchyett of Cape Girardeau and Randy Allen of Amarillo, Texas. She is employed by McAllister's. Ellis is the son of Dorothy and John Ellis of Jackson. He is employed by Chartwells.