Births 7/6/17

Son to Tyler Lee and Megan Elizabeth Gerlach of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Name, Harrison Edward. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Gerlach is the former Megan Sauerwein, daughter of Susan Sauerwein of Bunker Hill, Illinois, and the late Earl Sauerwein of Bunker Hill. She is employed by the Missouri Department of Revenue. Gerlach is the son of Terry Gerlach and Kim Gerlach of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by AT&T.
Son to Leslie Jean and Brent Harvey Thompson of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:41 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Name, Caleb Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Thompson is the former Leslie Rainey, daughter of Jim and Melinda Rainey of Advance. She is employed by the Bank of Advance. Thompson is the son of Lynn and Mary Jo Thompson of Advance. He is a self-employed farmer.
Daughter to Robert John Ellis and Layla Ann Allen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Name, Turner Jeaneve. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Allen is the daughter of Ann Borchyett of Cape Girardeau and Randy Allen of Amarillo, Texas. She is employed by McAllister's. Ellis is the son of Dorothy and John Ellis of Jackson. He is employed by Chartwells.
Daughter to Eric Jason and Marsha Jean Warren of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:01 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Name, Evie Joy. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Warren is the former Marsha Deener, daughter of John and Janet Deener of Campbellsville, Kentucky. Warren is the son of Greg and Sandra Warren of Campbellsville. He is a measurement technician with Kinder Morgan.
Daughter to Corey James and Lacy Lynn Bennett of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:30 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2017. Name, Cora Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Bennett is the former Lacy Rees, daughter of Roger and Tammy Rees of Quincy, Illinois. She is a special-education teacher at Dexter High School. Bennett is the son of Jim and Dawn Bennett of Dexter and Scott and Debbie Blunt of Dexter. He is an English teacher at Dexter High School.
Son to Micah Eugene and Elisabeth Kristen McDowell of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:06 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017. Name, Isaac Ashby. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. McDowell is the former Elisabeth Holshouser, daughter of Wilma Joy Hill and Greg Hill of Jackson and the late David Keith Holshouser of Perryville, Missouri. McDowell is the son of Nanette Owens McDowell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Ashby Scott McDowell of Jackson. He is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Leonard Cory Borkowicz and Tabatha Marie Piwowarezyk of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7 a.m. Sunday, June 18, 2017. Name, Pierson Oliver. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Piwowarezyk is a full-time student. Borkowicz is self employed.
