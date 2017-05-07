Births 7/5/17

Hency

Daughter to Richard Alan and Shea Ann Hency Jr., of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:01 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2017. Name, Lucille Inez. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Hency is the former Shea Friedrich, daughter of Joy Friedrich and Bill Friedrich of Jackson. She works in the sleep lab at Saint Francis Medical Center. Hency is the son of Sheila Hency and Rick Hency Sr., of Cape Girardeau. He is a self-employed construction worker.

Wilcher

Son to Caleb Leon Wilcher and Tiffany Nicole Haselbusch of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:02 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2017. Name, Keaton Wyatt. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Haselbusch is the daughter of Christina Mackinnon of Scott City and Roger Haselbusch of Cape Girardeau. Wilcher is the son of Arlene Wilcher of Cape Girardeau. Wilcher and Haselbusch both work in housekeeping for Hospital Housekeeping Systems at Saint Francis Medical Center.