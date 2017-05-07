All sections
RecordsJuly 5, 2017

Births 7/5/17

Hency

Daughter to Richard Alan and Shea Ann Hency Jr., of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:01 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2017. Name, Lucille Inez. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Hency is the former Shea Friedrich, daughter of Joy Friedrich and Bill Friedrich of Jackson. She works in the sleep lab at Saint Francis Medical Center. Hency is the son of Sheila Hency and Rick Hency Sr., of Cape Girardeau. He is a self-employed construction worker.

Wilcher

Son to Caleb Leon Wilcher and Tiffany Nicole Haselbusch of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:02 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2017. Name, Keaton Wyatt. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Haselbusch is the daughter of Christina Mackinnon of Scott City and Roger Haselbusch of Cape Girardeau. Wilcher is the son of Arlene Wilcher of Cape Girardeau. Wilcher and Haselbusch both work in housekeeping for Hospital Housekeeping Systems at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Clark

Son to Paige Marie Clark of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:49 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Name, Preston Carter. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Clark is the daughter of Chris and Angie Lee of Advance. She is a hand packer at Unilever.

Hanneken

Son to Richard C. and Nancy A. Hanneken of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:41 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Name, Jacob Richard. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Hanneken is the former Nancy Enderle, daughter of Ralph and Fimble Enderle of New Hamburg, Missouri. Hanneken is the son of Richard Hanneken of St. Charles, Missouri, and Jill Benefield of Thebes, Illinois. He is employed by Verdesian Life Sciences.

Story Tags
Births
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

