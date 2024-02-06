Births 7/31/19

Brown

Son to Jesse Benjamin and Chelsea Ann Brown of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:20 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019. Name, Lawson Kane. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brown is the former Chelsea Freeman, daughter of Steve Freeman and Stacy Freeman of Essex, Missouri. She is an administrative assistant at Health Systems Inc. Brown is the son of Patrick Brown and Karen Brown of Essex. He is a farmer with Triangle Farms.

Clark

Son to Bradley James and Lena Renee Clark of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:45 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019. Name, Camdyn James. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Fifth child, first son. Mrs. Clark is the former Lena Simminger, daughter of Doug and Tammy Simminger of Gordonville. She is a high school math teacher with the Meadow Heights School District. Clark is the son of Greg Clark of Advance, Missouri. He is a carpenter with Interior Plus.

Friedrich

Daughter to Logan Scott and Tylyn Rhea Friedrich of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:19 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019. Name, Reagan Rhea. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Friedrich is the former Tylyn Mayberry, daughter of Rick and Shelbey Mayberry of Jackson. She is an interior designer with Drury Southwest. Friedrich is the son of Eric and Annie Friedrich of Jackson. He is finance manager at Bening Motor Co.