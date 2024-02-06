Births 7/30/19

Son to Nigel Jason Fowler and Chelsey Denae Garcia of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:16 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Name, Nigel Greyson. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth son. Garcia is the former Chelsey Scheffer, daughter of Jimmy and Lisa Brewer of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with United Health Care. Fowler is the son of Jimmy and Jeanette Fowler of Poplar Bluff. He is a certified clinical hemodialysis technician with Fresenius Kidney Care.
Son to Ryan Paul and Nichole Ann Webb of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Name, Hunter Laine. Weight, 10 pounds. First child. Mrs. Webb is the former Nichole Scamell, daughter of Terrie Fenwick of Perryville and Mike Scamell of Fruitland. She works at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Webb is the son of Andy and Kim Webb of St. Mary, Missouri. He is employed by Mississippi Lime.
Son to Brandon Travis and Sinthia Whitworth of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:47 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Name, James Maverick. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Whitworth is the former Sinthia Osoria, daughter of Maria Vega and Chito Dorta of Puerto Rico. Whitworth is the son of Randy and Sue Whitworth of Scott City. He is a Union 798 member.
Son to James Ryan and Hillary Renee Matthews of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:35 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019. Name, James Jonathan Ryder. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Matthews is the former Hillary Jordan, daughter of Kathy Jordan and John Jordan of Jackson. She is employed by the Missouri Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole. Matthews is the son of Jim and Debbie Matthews of Jackson. He works for Orgill Inc.
Son to John Andrew Killian and Miranda Leigh Walls of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:24 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019. Name, Atticus Robert Kyle. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Tenth child, third son. Walls is the daughter of Jerry Walls of Scott City. Killian is the son of Robert Killian of Cape Girardeau and Cindy Killian of St. Louis.
Bryant
Daughter to Anthony David and Jacqulyn Elizabeth Bryant of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:24 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019. Name, Bennett Addison. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Bryant is the former Jacqulyn Lewis, daughter of Jerry and Lisa Lewis of Oran, Missouri. She is a dialysis nurse at DaVita Dialysis. Bryant is the son of Cindy Bryant of Benton, and Alan and Kelly Bryant of Benton. He is a mechanic at Dyno Nobel.
Brown
Son to Jesse Benjamin and Chelsea Ann Brown of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:20 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019. Name, Lawson Kane. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brown is the former Chelsea Freeman, daughter of Steve Freeman and Stacy Freeman of Essex, Missouri. She is an administrative assistant at Health Systems Inc. Brown is the son of Patrick Brown and Karen Brown of Essex. He is a farmer with Triangle Farms.
Clark
Son to Bradley James and Lena Renee Clark of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:45 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019. Name, Camdyn James. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Fifth child, first son. Mrs. Clark is the former Lena Simminger, daughter of Doug and Tammy Simminger of Gordonville. She is a high school math teacher with the Meadow Heights School District. Clark is the son of Greg Clark of Advance, Missouri. He is a carpenter with Interior Plus.
Friedrich
Daughter to Logan Scott and Tylyn Rhea Friedrich of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:19 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019. Name, Reagan Rhea. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Friedrich is the former Tylyn Mayberry, daughter of Rick and Shelbey Mayberry of Jackson. She is an interior designer with Drury Southwest. Friedrich is the son of Eric and Annie Friedrich of Jackson. He is finance manager at Bening Motor Company.
