Births 7/30/19

Fowler

Son to Nigel Jason Fowler and Chelsey Denae Garcia of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:16 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Name, Nigel Greyson. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth son. Garcia is the former Chelsey Scheffer, daughter of Jimmy and Lisa Brewer of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with United Health Care. Fowler is the son of Jimmy and Jeanette Fowler of Poplar Bluff. He is a certified clinical hemodialysis technician with Fresenius Kidney Care.

Webb

Son to Ryan Paul and Nichole Ann Webb of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Name, Hunter Laine. Weight, 10 pounds. First child. Mrs. Webb is the former Nichole Scamell, daughter of Terrie Fenwick of Perryville and Mike Scamell of Fruitland. She works at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Webb is the son of Andy and Kim Webb of St. Mary, Missouri. He is employed by Mississippi Lime.

Whitworth

Son to Brandon Travis and Sinthia Whitworth of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:47 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Name, James Maverick. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Whitworth is the former Sinthia Osoria, daughter of Maria Vega and Chito Dorta of Puerto Rico. Whitworth is the son of Randy and Sue Whitworth of Scott City. He is a Union 798 member.

Matthews

Son to James Ryan and Hillary Renee Matthews of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:35 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019. Name, James Jonathan Ryder. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Matthews is the former Hillary Jordan, daughter of Kathy Jordan and John Jordan of Jackson. She is employed by the Missouri Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole. Matthews is the son of Jim and Debbie Matthews of Jackson. He works for Orgill Inc.