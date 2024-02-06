Births 7/30/17

Tillmon

Daughter to Mikalen Jamal and Breia Shale' Tillmon of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:42 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017. Name, Brelynn Ja'Kaye. Weight, 4 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Tillmon is the former Breia Twiggs, daughter of Robin Twiggs of Cape Girardeau. Tillmon is the son of Michael Tillmon of Caruthersville, Missouri, and Darla Tillmon of Cape Girardeau.

Crites

Daughter to John "Cody" and Jordan Marie Crites of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:23 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2017. Name, Maisyn Arlene. Weight, 9 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Crites is the former Jordan Schaaf, daughter of Danny Schaaf and Denise Schaaf of Perryville, Missouri. She is a graphic designer with Rapco Horizon. Crites is the son of Rex and Alice Crites of Jackson and Jane Johnson of Jackson. He is a fuel salesman at Co-op Service Center.

Eftink

Son to Adam Thomas and Elizabeth Anne Eftink of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:26 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2017. Name, Barrett Stephen. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Eftink is the former Elizabeth Brown, daughter of Roger Brown and Beth Brown of Scott City. She is a nurse with Missouri Delta Orthopaedics. Eftink is the son of Stephen Eftink and Karen Eftink of Portageville, Missouri. He is a public-safety officer with the city of Sikeston and is also a member of the Missouri Army National Guard.

Beauchamp

Son to Cory Lee Beauchamp and Javada Marie Greer of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Name, Carter Leo. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Greer is the daughter of Debra Greer and Robert Jones of Perryville. Beauchamp is the son of Bill Beauchamp and Cheri Beauchamp of Perryville.