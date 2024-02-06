Births 7/30/17

Daughter to Mikalen Jamal and Breia Shale' Tillmon of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:42 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017. Name, Brelynn Ja'Kaye. Weight, 4 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Tillmon is the former Breia Twiggs, daughter of Robin Twiggs of Cape Girardeau. Tillmon is the son of Michael Tillmon of Caruthersville, Missouri, and Darla Tillmon of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to John "Cody" and Jordan Marie Crites of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:23 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2017. Name, Maisyn Arlene. Weight, 9 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Crites is the former Jordan Schaaf, daughter of Danny Schaaf and Denise Schaaf of Perryville, Missouri. She is a graphic designer with Rapco Horizon. Crites is the son of Rex and Alice Crites of Jackson and Jane Johnson of Jackson. He is a fuel salesman at Co-op Service Center.
Son to Adam Thomas and Elizabeth Anne Eftink of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:26 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2017. Name, Barrett Stephen. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Eftink is the former Elizabeth Brown, daughter of Roger Brown and Beth Brown of Scott City. She is a nurse with Missouri Delta Orthopaedics. Eftink is the son of Stephen Eftink and Karen Eftink of Portageville, Missouri. He is a public-safety officer with the city of Sikeston and is also a member of the Missouri Army National Guard.
Son to Cory Lee Beauchamp and Javada Marie Greer of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Name, Carter Leo. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Greer is the daughter of Debra Greer and Robert Jones of Perryville. Beauchamp is the son of Bill Beauchamp and Cheri Beauchamp of Perryville.
Daughter to Daron Andrew Nanney and Abigail Lee Claar of Glenallen, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:23 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Name, Zaylyn Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Claar is the daughter of Shannon Baker of Glenallen. Nanney is the son of Linda Wells and Donnie Nanney of Glenallen. He is employed by B&B Doors.
Son to Chad Andre Venson and Crystal Lee Miller of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:52 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Name, Bravyon Blezzing. Weight, 7 pounds. Third child, second son. Miller is the daughter of Melinda Salvatore of Cape Girardeau and Stuart Miller of East Alton, Illinois. She is employed by Auburn Place Hotel and Suites. Venson is the son of Elmo Venson and Tracy Venson of Jackson. He is employed by Texas Roadhouse.
Daughter to Blake E. and Lindsey D. Pinnon of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:27 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017. Name, Olivia Jane. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Pinnon is the former Lindsey Brothers, daughter of Bob and Amy Brothers of Carterville, Illinois. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Pinnon is the son of Paul and Patti Pinnon of Wolf Lake, Illinois. He is employed by Essilor.
Son to Kyle Scott Thompson and Candace Louise Monia of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:46 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017. Name, Roman Scott. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Monia is the daughter of Keith Monia and Tammy Hahs of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Buffalo Wild Wings. Thompson is the son of Brian Thompson and Amy Slinkard O'Kelly of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Lloyd Slinkard Painting Co.
Son to Scott T. and Staci E. Kernan of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2017. Name, Ben Henry. Weight, 9 pounds. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Kernan is the former Staci Barrister, daughter of Keith and Joni Barrister of Desloge, Missouri. Kernan is the son of Gary and Darlene Kernan of Desloge. He is an anesthesiologist with Cape Anesthesia Group.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.