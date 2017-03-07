Births 7/3/17

Foulk

Son to Andrew Scott and Megan Nicole Foulk of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:24 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Name, Westyn Scott. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Foulk is the former Megan Johnson, daughter of Angela Cutter and Justin Cutter of Jackson. Foulk is the son of Manda Foulk and Shawn Foulk of Chaffee and Cathy Eftink of Chaffee. He is an installer at Charter/Spectrum.

Nelson

Daughter to Leon G. Nelson and Alyssa R. Brown of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Name, Ameria Chanelle. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Brown is the daughter of Iamecha and David Brown. She is a nurse. Nelson is the son of Sheila and Leon Nelson. He is a home-health aide.

Beussink

Son to Travis Michael and Wendi Lynne Beussink of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:05 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2017. Name, Camden Ray. Weight, 8 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Beussink is the former Wendi Zickfield, daughter of Kent and Vicki Zickfield of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Zickfield's Jewelry and Realty Executives. She is also the head volleyball coach at Saxony Lutheran High School. Beussink is the son of Marvin Beussink and Pam Beussink of Jackson. He is employed by Beussink & Sayler Construction.

Telle

Son to Jason R. and Tina J. Telle of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:10 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2017. Name, Cooper Jase. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Telle is the former Tina Bird, daughter of Frank Bird and Nellie Bird of Jonesboro, Arkansas. She is a client associate with Merrill Lynch. Telle is the son of James Telle and Rose Telle of Uniontown, Missouri. He owns Turf Manager/Telle Turf LLC.