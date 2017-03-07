Births 7/3/17

Son to Andrew Scott and Megan Nicole Foulk of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:24 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Name, Westyn Scott. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Foulk is the former Megan Johnson, daughter of Angela Cutter and Justin Cutter of Jackson. Foulk is the son of Manda Foulk and Shawn Foulk of Chaffee and Cathy Eftink of Chaffee. He is an installer at Charter/Spectrum.
Daughter to Leon G. Nelson and Alyssa R. Brown of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Name, Ameria Chanelle. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Brown is the daughter of Iamecha and David Brown. She is a nurse. Nelson is the son of Sheila and Leon Nelson. He is a home-health aide.
Son to Travis Michael and Wendi Lynne Beussink of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:05 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2017. Name, Camden Ray. Weight, 8 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Beussink is the former Wendi Zickfield, daughter of Kent and Vicki Zickfield of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Zickfield's Jewelry and Realty Executives. She is also the head volleyball coach at Saxony Lutheran High School. Beussink is the son of Marvin Beussink and Pam Beussink of Jackson. He is employed by Beussink & Sayler Construction.
Son to Jason R. and Tina J. Telle of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:10 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2017. Name, Cooper Jase. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Telle is the former Tina Bird, daughter of Frank Bird and Nellie Bird of Jonesboro, Arkansas. She is a client associate with Merrill Lynch. Telle is the son of James Telle and Rose Telle of Uniontown, Missouri. He owns Turf Manager/Telle Turf LLC.
Daughter to Kelly Louise Cook of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:53 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2017. Name, Davy Louise. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Cook is the daughter of Sarah Beggs and Darrell Cook of Jackson.
Daughter to Shawn Anthony and Sydney Alexis Foulk of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:37 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017. Name, Aislin Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Foulk is the former Sydney Bennett, daughter of Steve and Bambi Bennett of Cape Girardeau. Foulk is the son of Shawn and Amanda Foulk of Chaffee, Missouri, and Cathy Eftink of Chaffee. He is employed by Rubbermaid.
Daughter to Robert Tyler and Lindsey Danielle Edmonds of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:48 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017. Name, Riley Renee. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Edmonds is the former Lindsey Koetting, daughter of Don and Winona Koetting of Perryville, Missouri. She is office manager for Athena Property Services. Edmonds is the son of Boyd and Sherry Edmonds of Cape Girardeau. He is a maintenance technician for Athena Property Services.
Daughter to Trey Alexander and Aura-Shadow Elizabeth Simpson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10 a.m. Sunday, June 25, 2017. Name, Bailey Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 15.5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Simpson is the former Aura-Shadow McCrary, daughter of Joel McCrary of McClure, Illinois, and Teresa McCrary of Chicago. Simpson is the son of Gene and Cheryl Simpson of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the Missouri Veterans Home.
