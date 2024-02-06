Births 7/29/20

Daughter to Clayton D.A. Ezell and Olivia Q.A. Rainwater of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:07 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020. Name, Charlie Diana Alaine. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Ms. Rainwater works at Firehouse Subs. Ezell works in the meat department at Bob's Food Liner.
Daughter to Matthew Lynn and Rebecca Lynn Sailors of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:39 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020. Name, Izabella Claire. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Sailors if the former Rebecca Moore, daughter of Clayton Moore of East Prairie, Missouri, and Todd and Melissa Crumley of Sikeston. She is a medical technologist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Sailors is the son of Pete Sailors of Sikeston and Teresa Sailors and Shawn Freeman of Barhart, Missouri. He is a manufacturing supervisor at Unilever.
Son to Kaiden Edward Lambert and Kyleigh Sue Drake of Canalou, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:25 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020. Name, Jaxson Charles. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Ms. Drake is the former Kyleigh Putnam, daughter of Charles Smith of Canalou and Tyanna Schaffer of Canalou. She is a receptionist at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Lambert is the son of John and Denekia Nelson of Sikeston, Missouri. He works at Lowe's Home Improvement.
Daughter to Joseph Daniel Rose II and Leannah Rose Lunsford of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Name Della Louise. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Ms. Lunsford is the daughter of Jimmy Lunsford of Whitewater and Alysha O'Dell of Cape Girardeau. Rose is the son of Joseph Rose of Jackson and Renada Brown of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Zachery Alexander Greenwood and Mya Marie Eldridge of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Name, Harrison Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Ms. Eldridge is the daughter of Jon and Amy Eldridge of Marble Hill. Greenwood is the son of William Weissinger of Marble Hill and Ginakay Petzoldt of Marble Hill. He is a laborer.
Son to James and Halley Russel of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Name, Theodore Michael. Weight, 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Russell is the daughter of Michael and Judy Juenger of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Jackson School District. Russell is the son of Jim and Debbie Russell of New Madrid, Missouri. He works for the Cape Girardeau School District.
Daughter to Jason and Heather Schenimann of Jackson, Southeast Hospital. Name, Jovie Noelle. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Schenimann is the daughter of Rex and Belinda Jones of Jackson. She is a nurse practitioner at Immediate Convenient Care. Schenimann is the son of Tom and Tammy Neal of Jackson. He is a firefighter/paramedic for Metro West Fire Protection District.
Daughter to Chris and Michelle Bauer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:03 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Name, Marais Eloise. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth daughter. Ms. Bauer is the daughter of Tim and Barb Pinkley of Jackson. She is a nurse practitioner at Saint Francis Medical Center. Bauer is the son of Debbie Nalle of Bethany, Missouri. He is a physician at Regional Primary Care.
Daughter to Jason and Tricia Vails of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:37 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020. Name, McKenzie Rey. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Seventh child, sixth daughter. Mrs. Vails is the daughter of Paul and Vickie Sanders of Essex, Missouri. Vails is the son of Danny Vails Sr. of Jackson and the late Peggy Kinder. The couple works at SoutheastHEALTH.
