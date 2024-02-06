Births 7/29/20

Ezell

Daughter to Clayton D.A. Ezell and Olivia Q.A. Rainwater of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:07 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020. Name, Charlie Diana Alaine. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Ms. Rainwater works at Firehouse Subs. Ezell works in the meat department at Bob's Food Liner.

Sailors

Daughter to Matthew Lynn and Rebecca Lynn Sailors of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:39 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020. Name, Izabella Claire. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Sailors if the former Rebecca Moore, daughter of Clayton Moore of East Prairie, Missouri, and Todd and Melissa Crumley of Sikeston. She is a medical technologist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Sailors is the son of Pete Sailors of Sikeston and Teresa Sailors and Shawn Freeman of Barhart, Missouri. He is a manufacturing supervisor at Unilever.

Lambert

Son to Kaiden Edward Lambert and Kyleigh Sue Drake of Canalou, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:25 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020. Name, Jaxson Charles. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Ms. Drake is the former Kyleigh Putnam, daughter of Charles Smith of Canalou and Tyanna Schaffer of Canalou. She is a receptionist at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Lambert is the son of John and Denekia Nelson of Sikeston, Missouri. He works at Lowe's Home Improvement.

Rose

Daughter to Joseph Daniel Rose II and Leannah Rose Lunsford of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Name Della Louise. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Ms. Lunsford is the daughter of Jimmy Lunsford of Whitewater and Alysha O'Dell of Cape Girardeau. Rose is the son of Joseph Rose of Jackson and Renada Brown of Cape Girardeau.