Births 7/28/22

Son to Shane and Caitlin Emmons of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:06 a.m., Sunday, July 10, 2022. Name, Rowan Michael. Weight, 7 pounds. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Emmons is the daughter of Tabatha Jones and Michael Jones of Chaffee, Missouri. She is self-employed and owner of Lemon & Lace LLC. Emmons is a service technician at Auffenberg Hyundai.
Daughter to Noah Santana and Taylor McKenzie Lawrence of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:45 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022. Name, Emery Annalise. Weight, 5 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Lawrence is the daughter of Tammie Fry of Jackson and the late Robert D. Lawrence. She works at Country Place. Santana is the son of Martin Santana and Mary Santana of Cape Girardeau. He works for Nestle Purina.
Twins to Landon and Lyndsey Weber of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Son Keegan Dewayne was born at 9:38 a.m. and weight 4 pounds, 11 ounces. Daughter Kylee Jean was born at 9:40 a.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 4 ounces. Second and third children, first son. Mrs. Weber is the daughter of the late Dennis and Diane Hinkebein. She works at University School for Young Children. Weber is the son of Larry Weber and Barbara Weber of Altenburg. He works for Verseman Design.
Son to Ashton Reed and Kasey Honeycutt of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:49 p.m., Monday, July 18, 2022. Name, Reese Elliott. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Honeycutt is the daughter of Toby Honeycutt and Missy Honeycutt of Jackson. Reed is the son of Jimmy and Lindsey Reed of Cape Girardeau and Elizabeth and Rusty Farrar of Jackson. He works at Bankers Life.
Daughter to Mac and Brittany Davenport of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:37 a.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022. Name, Mary-Kay Sutton. Weight, 10 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Davenport is the daughter of Richard and Sandy Hastings of Jackson Davenport is the son of Lynn Davenport and Pam Davenport of O'Fallon, Missouri. The couple are co-owners of SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties.
Daughter to Scott and Theresa Littrell of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 5:17 a.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022. Name, Amelia Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Littrell is the daughter of Jim Martin and Tammy Martin of Benton, Missouri. Littrell is the son of Tony Littrell and Bernadette Littrell of Benton. He works for Sitex Environmental.
