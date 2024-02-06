Births 7/28/22

Emmons

Son to Shane and Caitlin Emmons of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:06 a.m., Sunday, July 10, 2022. Name, Rowan Michael. Weight, 7 pounds. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Emmons is the daughter of Tabatha Jones and Michael Jones of Chaffee, Missouri. She is self-employed and owner of Lemon & Lace LLC. Emmons is a service technician at Auffenberg Hyundai.

Santana

Daughter to Noah Santana and Taylor McKenzie Lawrence of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:45 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022. Name, Emery Annalise. Weight, 5 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Lawrence is the daughter of Tammie Fry of Jackson and the late Robert D. Lawrence. She works at Country Place. Santana is the son of Martin Santana and Mary Santana of Cape Girardeau. He works for Nestle Purina.

Weber

Twins to Landon and Lyndsey Weber of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Son Keegan Dewayne was born at 9:38 a.m. and weight 4 pounds, 11 ounces. Daughter Kylee Jean was born at 9:40 a.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 4 ounces. Second and third children, first son. Mrs. Weber is the daughter of the late Dennis and Diane Hinkebein. She works at University School for Young Children. Weber is the son of Larry Weber and Barbara Weber of Altenburg. He works for Verseman Design.