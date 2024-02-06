Births 7/27/20

Daughter to Curt and Ashley Lohmann of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Name, Kaira Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Lohmann is the former Ashley Snell, daughter of Gary and Kim Snell of Cape Girardeau. She works at Southeast Hospital. Lohmann is the son of Leon and Betsy Lohmann of Cape Girardeau. He works at Quest Diagnostics.
Son to Milton and Skyler Anderson of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:04 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Name, Rex Jordan. Weight, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Anderson is the daughter of Leslie Parker of St. Louis. Anderson is the son of Nancy Maxwell of Marion, Illinois. He is a deckhand with ACBL.
Son to Jesse and Brooke Spence of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:51 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Name, Jason James. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Spence is the daughter of Gary Messmer of Jackson and Twylia Mesmer of Cape Girardeau. She is a personal assistant at Public Partnerships. Spence is the son of James and Robin Spence of Indianapolis. He is a material handler at Mondi.
Daughter to Cory and Erika Beussink of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:38 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020. Name, Audrey Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Beussink is the daughter of Eric and Carolyn Pruemer of Cape Girardeau. She is a nurse anesthetist for SoutheastHEALTH. Beussink is the son of Mark and Geri Beussink of Jackson. He is a stay-at-home dad.
Son to Greg and Rebekah Ludwig of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 4:12 a.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020. Name, Weston James. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Ludwig is the daughter of Tom and Susan Benton of Cape Girardeau and Debra Benton of Cape Girardeau. She works at SoutheastHEALTH. Ludwig is the son of Greg and Catherine Ludwig of Patton, Missouri, and Donnie and Sheryl Henley of Jackson. He works at Premium Mechanical.
Son to James and Halley Russel of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Name, Theodore Michael. Weight, 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Russell is the daughter of Michael and Judy Juenger of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Jackson School District. Russell is the son of Jim and Debbie Russell of New Madrid, Missouri. He works for the Cape Girardeau School District.
