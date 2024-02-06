Births 7/27/20

Lohmann

Daughter to Curt and Ashley Lohmann of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Name, Kaira Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Lohmann is the former Ashley Snell, daughter of Gary and Kim Snell of Cape Girardeau. She works at Southeast Hospital. Lohmann is the son of Leon and Betsy Lohmann of Cape Girardeau. He works at Quest Diagnostics.

Anderson

Son to Milton and Skyler Anderson of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:04 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Name, Rex Jordan. Weight, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Anderson is the daughter of Leslie Parker of St. Louis. Anderson is the son of Nancy Maxwell of Marion, Illinois. He is a deckhand with ACBL.

Spence

Son to Jesse and Brooke Spence of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:51 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Name, Jason James. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Spence is the daughter of Gary Messmer of Jackson and Twylia Mesmer of Cape Girardeau. She is a personal assistant at Public Partnerships. Spence is the son of James and Robin Spence of Indianapolis. He is a material handler at Mondi.