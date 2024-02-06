Births 7/27/17

Tribout

Son to John August Tribout and Magan Michelle McGrew of Bardwell, Kentucky, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Name, Oliver Dane. Weight, 5 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. McGrew is the daughter of Donald and Donna McGrew of Paducah, Kentucky. She is a customer-service representative with Lynx Services. Tribout is the son of August and Victoria Tribout of Tamms, Illinois. He is a dispatcher with Ingram Barge Co.

Martin

Daughter to Chasity Rose Martin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:54 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2017. Name, Rosalee Sophia. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child.

Smith

Son to Gregory Scott and Gwendolyn Ellene Smith of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:09 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Name, Karsyn Dane. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Smith is the former Gwendolyn Kuehne, daughter of Micheal and Susan Kaufman of McClure, Illinois, and Chris and Lisa Kuehne of Ava, Illinois. She is a certified nurse assistant at Southeast Hospital. Smith is the son of Jason and Kim Smith of McClure. He is a custodian with the Cape Girardeau School District.

Bates

Son to Jordan Allen and Nikki Sue Bates of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Name, Godfrey Micah. Weight, 5 pounds, 9.5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bates is the former Nikki Harvel, daughter of Richard and Suzan Harvel of Augusta, Georgia. She is an analyst with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Bates is the son of Allen and Glenda Bates of Eminence, Missouri. He is employed by Cape Warehouse.