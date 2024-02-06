Births 7/27/17

Son to John August Tribout and Magan Michelle McGrew of Bardwell, Kentucky, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Name, Oliver Dane. Weight, 5 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. McGrew is the daughter of Donald and Donna McGrew of Paducah, Kentucky. She is a customer-service representative with Lynx Services. Tribout is the son of August and Victoria Tribout of Tamms, Illinois. He is a dispatcher with Ingram Barge Co.
Daughter to Chasity Rose Martin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:54 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2017. Name, Rosalee Sophia. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child.
Son to Gregory Scott and Gwendolyn Ellene Smith of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:09 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Name, Karsyn Dane. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Smith is the former Gwendolyn Kuehne, daughter of Micheal and Susan Kaufman of McClure, Illinois, and Chris and Lisa Kuehne of Ava, Illinois. She is a certified nurse assistant at Southeast Hospital. Smith is the son of Jason and Kim Smith of McClure. He is a custodian with the Cape Girardeau School District.
Son to Jordan Allen and Nikki Sue Bates of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Name, Godfrey Micah. Weight, 5 pounds, 9.5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bates is the former Nikki Harvel, daughter of Richard and Suzan Harvel of Augusta, Georgia. She is an analyst with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Bates is the son of Allen and Glenda Bates of Eminence, Missouri. He is employed by Cape Warehouse.
Son to Ryan and Amanda Heslinga of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Name, Solomon Lucas. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Ryan Heslinga is employed by Southeast Missouri State University.
Daughter to Ross Jeffrey King and Madison Shayne Pettit of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:31 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Name, Teagan Grace. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Pettit is the daughter of Shane Pettit and Kristy Pettit of Oran, Missouri. She is a teller with The Bank of Missouri. King is the son of Molly Olson and Kenneth King of Jackson. He is a property manager with Ken King Property Management.
Daughter to Spencer Christian and Sarah Ann Lovig of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Name, Winry Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Lovig is the former Sarah Patterson, daughter of Sandrah Patterson of Marquand, Missouri. Lovig is the son of Michael Lovig and Kimberly Lovig of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Auffenberg Hyundai.
Son to Joshua Euegene Garcia and Susan Kay Smith of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:15 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2017. Name, Karson DeWayne Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Smith is the daughter of Donald R. Smith Sr. of Marble Hill and the late Sharon K. Johnson-Smith. Garcia is the son of Charles O. Sims of Jackson and the late Vivan C. Reel-Sims. He is employed by SEMO Concrete.
