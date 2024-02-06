Births 7/26/19

Son to Caleb and Kimberly Seyer of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:47 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Name, Hudson Ray. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Seyer is the daughter of Kenny and Lori Klipfel of Kelso, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Seyer is the son of Terry and Cindy Seyer of Oran, Missouri. He is self-employed with Seyer Farms.
Daughter to Matthew and Anjelica Stroder of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:44 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Name, Melody Henley. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Stroder is the daughter of Sharon Moll of Jackson. Stroder is the son of Martin and Susan Stroder of Kelso, Missouri. The couple works at Schnucks Supermarket.
Daughter to Benjamin and Laura Meyr of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:27 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Name, Lily Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Meyr is the daughter of Grace Keller of Jackson. She is an accountant at Liberty Utilities. Meyr is the son of Rodney and Teresa Meyr of Cape Girardeau. He is assistant general manager at Drug Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center.
Son to Lance and Hailey Roth of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:16 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Name, Hudson Avery. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Roth is the daughter of Kenny and Sue Roth of Frohna, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with SoutheastHEALTH. Mr. Roth is the son of Steve and Carla Roth of Frohna. He is a technician at Perryville Overhead Door.
Daughter to Jacob and Audrey Rodgers of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:53 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Name, Marty Michelle. Weights, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Mrs. Rodgers is the daughter of Gary and Holly Burns of Puxico, Missouri. Rodgers is the son of Marty Rodgers of Advance and Vicky Niswonger of Advance. He works at Manac Trailers.
Daughter to Travis and Brittany Benfield of Glen Allen, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:40 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Name, Charli Mae. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Benfield is the daughter of Nick and Pam Bollinger of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is office manager at McCormick Insurance. Benfield is the son of Ed and Gaylene Benfield of Glen Allen. He is a painter with Jerry Hotop Painting.
Son to Sean and Jami Westrich of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:13 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019. Name, Mason Alan. weight, 7 pounds, 14.6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Westrich is the daughter of Charlie Griffin and the late Betty Griffin of Naylor, Missouri, and Steve and Kay Yates of Piedmont, Missouri. She is a dental hygienist. Westrich is the son of Andre and Cheryl Manno of St. Louis and Susan and the late Alan Westrich of Oak Ridge. He works at NAPA Auto and Tire.
Daughter to Brandon and Lacey Chiu of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:45 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019. Name, Cali Sue. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Chiu is the daughter of Danny and Connie Brown of Cape Girardeau. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Chiu is the son of Wai and Pam Chiu of Cape Girardeau. He works for B&E Transportation.
Daughter to Craig and Myra Sander of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:41 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019. Name, Karcher Joy. Weights, 7 pounds and 6 1/2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Sander is the daughter of Thys and Mary Ann Bax of Carmi, Illinois. She is a Realtor with Ritter Real Estate. Sander is the son of Mark and Brenda Sander of New Hamburg, Missouri. He is sales manager with AT&T.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.