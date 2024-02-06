Births 7/26/19

Seyer

Son to Caleb and Kimberly Seyer of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:47 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Name, Hudson Ray. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Seyer is the daughter of Kenny and Lori Klipfel of Kelso, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Seyer is the son of Terry and Cindy Seyer of Oran, Missouri. He is self-employed with Seyer Farms.

Stroder

Daughter to Matthew and Anjelica Stroder of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:44 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Name, Melody Henley. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Stroder is the daughter of Sharon Moll of Jackson. Stroder is the son of Martin and Susan Stroder of Kelso, Missouri. The couple works at Schnucks Supermarket.

Meyr

Daughter to Benjamin and Laura Meyr of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:27 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Name, Lily Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Meyr is the daughter of Grace Keller of Jackson. She is an accountant at Liberty Utilities. Meyr is the son of Rodney and Teresa Meyr of Cape Girardeau. He is assistant general manager at Drug Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center.

Roth

Son to Lance and Hailey Roth of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:16 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Name, Hudson Avery. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Roth is the daughter of Kenny and Sue Roth of Frohna, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with SoutheastHEALTH. Mr. Roth is the son of Steve and Carla Roth of Frohna. He is a technician at Perryville Overhead Door.