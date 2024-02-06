Births 7/26/17

Holmes

Son to Justin Lee and Whitney Nichole Holmes of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:14 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017. Name, Chase Maverick. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Holmes is the former Whitney Schlosser, daughter of Debbie Smith and Steve Smith of Chaffee and Danny Schlosser and Yolanda Schlosser of Oran, Missouri. Holmes is the son of Kathy Holmes of Chaffee and Steve Holmes and Jennifer Holmes of Perryville, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Holmes are registered nurses at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Andrews

Son to Adam Moore and Whitney Paige Andrews of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:01 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017. Name, Hollis Henry. Weight, 9 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Andrews is the former Whitney Stamp, daughter of David Stamp of Kelso and Donna Dougherty of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Andrews is the son of Robert Andrews of St. Charles, Missouri, and Pat Stewart of Mountain View, Arkansas. He is a sales manager with ATT.

Roark

Daughter to Matthew Travis and Annie Christine Roark of Grassy, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:36 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Name, Kylee Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Roark is the former Annie Garner, daughter of Ron Garner and Debbie Garner of Marble Hill, Missouri. Roark is the son of Randy Roark Sr. and Linda Roark of Grassy.

Wright

Daughter to Kenyon and Makenna Rhae Wright of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:24 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Name, Oaklyn Blake. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Wright is the former Makenna Hicks, daughter of Derry and Kay Hicks of Bloomfield, Missouri. She is a nurse anesthetist at SoutheastHEALTH. Wright is the son of Kim and Cheryl Walter of Oran, Missouri, and Randy and Belinda Wright of Tiline, Kentucky. He is principal of Delta Elementary School.