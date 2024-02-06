Births 7/26/17

Son to Justin Lee and Whitney Nichole Holmes of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:14 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017. Name, Chase Maverick. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Holmes is the former Whitney Schlosser, daughter of Debbie Smith and Steve Smith of Chaffee and Danny Schlosser and Yolanda Schlosser of Oran, Missouri. Holmes is the son of Kathy Holmes of Chaffee and Steve Holmes and Jennifer Holmes of Perryville, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Holmes are registered nurses at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Adam Moore and Whitney Paige Andrews of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:01 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017. Name, Hollis Henry. Weight, 9 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Andrews is the former Whitney Stamp, daughter of David Stamp of Kelso and Donna Dougherty of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Andrews is the son of Robert Andrews of St. Charles, Missouri, and Pat Stewart of Mountain View, Arkansas. He is a sales manager with ATT.
Daughter to Matthew Travis and Annie Christine Roark of Grassy, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:36 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Name, Kylee Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Roark is the former Annie Garner, daughter of Ron Garner and Debbie Garner of Marble Hill, Missouri. Roark is the son of Randy Roark Sr. and Linda Roark of Grassy.
Daughter to Kenyon and Makenna Rhae Wright of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:24 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Name, Oaklyn Blake. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Wright is the former Makenna Hicks, daughter of Derry and Kay Hicks of Bloomfield, Missouri. She is a nurse anesthetist at SoutheastHEALTH. Wright is the son of Kim and Cheryl Walter of Oran, Missouri, and Randy and Belinda Wright of Tiline, Kentucky. He is principal of Delta Elementary School.
Son to Clay David and Paige Denise Turner of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Name, Wesley James. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Turner is the former Paige Pylate, daughter of Steve and Penny Green of Jackson and Jerry and Kim Pylate of Caruthersville, Missouri. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Turner is the son of David and Marilyn Turner of Jackson. He is employed by the Jackson School District.
Son to Justin Daniel and Mackenzie Lynn Drury of Burfordville, Southeast Hospital, 6:06 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2017. Name, Ari Daniel. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Drury is the former Mackenzie Jones, daughter of Kenneth and Lori Jones of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a fifth-grade teacher at Cape Girardeau Middle School. Drury is the son of Dan and Karla Drury of Cape Girardeau. He is a firefighter and emergency-medical technician with Cape Girardeau Fire and Rescue.
Daughter to George Henry Livermore IV and Maria Caroline Trowbridge of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:36 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2017. Name, Juliette Belle. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Trowbridge is the daughter of Gene and Valerie Trowbridge of Meshoppen, Pennsylvania. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Livermore is the son of George Livermore III of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Dawn Livermore of Daytona Beach, Florida. He is an emergency-room technician at Southeast Hospital.
Daughter to Daniel Mark and Kristin Marie Ruble of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:20 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017. Name, Maria Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Ruble is the former Kristin Kuhl, daughter of Doug and Cindy Kuhl of Breese, Illinois. She is employed by St. Mary Cathedral School in Cape Girardeau. Ruble is the son of Mark and Jenny Ruble of Piedmont, Missouri. He is employed by St. Henry School in Charleston, Missouri, and by Wal-Mart in Cape Girardeau.
