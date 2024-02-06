Births 7/24/18

Brown

Son to Keith and Kelsey Brown of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 4:08 p.m. Friday, July 20, 2018. Name, Kayne Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Brown is the daughter of Lisa Ellis of Sikeston, Missouri. She works for Major Custom Cable. Brown is the son of Marty Brown and Brian Brown of Scott City. He is employed by Buckley Powder.

Cook

Daughter to Cortne Green and Miranda Cook of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Name, Izabelle Kathleen. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third daughter. Cook is the daughter of Jeff and Viki Cook of Oran, Missouri. Green is the son of Stacey Green of Cape Girardeau and Anthony Green Sr., of Sikeston, Missouri.

Lynn

Son to Kami Lynn of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Name, Benson Allen. Weight, 9 pounds, 15.8 ounces. Third child, second son. Lynn is the daughter of Cheryl Farrow and Toby Lynn of Jackson.

Peters

Daughter to Jacob Martin Peters and Iulia X. Stefureac of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:32 p.m. Thursday, June 28, 2018. Name, Allysun Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Stefureac is the daughter of Marina Blackburn and Kerry Blackburn of Kelso, Missouri. Peters is the son of Becky Walls and Rodney Walls of Portageville, Missouri. He works for MTS.