Births 7/24/18

Son to Keith and Kelsey Brown of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 4:08 p.m. Friday, July 20, 2018. Name, Kayne Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Brown is the daughter of Lisa Ellis of Sikeston, Missouri. She works for Major Custom Cable. Brown is the son of Marty Brown and Brian Brown of Scott City. He is employed by Buckley Powder.
Daughter to Cortne Green and Miranda Cook of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Name, Izabelle Kathleen. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third daughter. Cook is the daughter of Jeff and Viki Cook of Oran, Missouri. Green is the son of Stacey Green of Cape Girardeau and Anthony Green Sr., of Sikeston, Missouri.
Son to Kami Lynn of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Name, Benson Allen. Weight, 9 pounds, 15.8 ounces. Third child, second son. Lynn is the daughter of Cheryl Farrow and Toby Lynn of Jackson.
Daughter to Jacob Martin Peters and Iulia X. Stefureac of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:32 p.m. Thursday, June 28, 2018. Name, Allysun Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Stefureac is the daughter of Marina Blackburn and Kerry Blackburn of Kelso, Missouri. Peters is the son of Becky Walls and Rodney Walls of Portageville, Missouri. He works for MTS.
Daughter to Ryan William Bailey and Samantha Paidge Adams of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:33 p.m. Sunday, July 1, 2018. Name, Nevaeh Marie. Weight, 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Adams is the former Samantha Glasgow, daughter of Brian Simmons and Jennifer Simmons of Scott City and Darrel Adams and Pat Adams of Jackson. Bailey is the son of Jason Bailey and Vanessa Bailey of St. Charles, Missouri. He works at Havco.
Daughter to Joseph Edward Benavente and Erin Renee Green of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:22 a.m. Monday, July 2, 2018. Name, Khyana Micole. Weight, 5 pounds, 1 ounce. Sixth child, third daughter. Green is the daughter of Aaron and Charisa Musselman of Fayetteville, Tennessee, and Sandra Green of Kankakee, Illinois. Benavente is the son of Kim Avalos of Jackson and Sally Jones of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed by Propak.
Son to Christopher William and Kae Lea Holland of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:15 a.m. Thursday, June 28, 2018. Name, Christopher William Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Holland is the former Kae Roberts, daughter of Betty Roberts of Oran. She works at Oran Kwik Stop. Holland is the son of Charles and Monica Holland of Oran. He is employed by Manac Trailers.
Son to Robert Jerome and Rebecca Joyce Franklin of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Name, Lincoln Jerome. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Franklin is the former Rebecca Carter, daughter of Karen Carter of Thayer, Missouri, and the late James Carter. Franklin is the son of Dale Franklin and Tammy Franklin of Aid, Missouri, and Robby Ritch of Perryville, Missouri, and the late William Ritch.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.