Births 7/23/23

Crittenden

Daughter to Chase Alexander and Hunter Alexyss Crittenden of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:32 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023. Name, Tilley Kate. Weight, 10 pounds, 2 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Crittenden is the former Hunter Hewitt, daughter of Misty and Blake Sindle of Sikeston, Missouri, and Brenda and Ronnie Hewitt of New Madrid, Missouri. She is employed by the State of Missouri. Crittenden is the son of Jay Crittenden and Johnny Proctor of Tiptonville, Tennessee, and Brenda Critenden and Gail Anderson of Ridgley, Tennessee. He works at Aloha Pools.