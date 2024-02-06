Births 7/22/21

Son to Neel and Lauren Jiwanlal of Prairie Village, Kansas, Olathe Medical Center, 12:25 a.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021. Name, Nathan Thompson. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Jiwanlal is the former Lauren Thompson, daughter of Ed and Marsha Thompson of Cape Girardeau. Jiwanlal is the son of Rich and Shiloh Jiwanlal of Wichita, Kansas. He is an orthopedic surgeon at Olathe Medical Center.
Son to Cameron Lee and Brittnay Morgan Barnett of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:54 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021. Name, Grayson Daniel. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Barnett is the former Brittnay Carlton, daughter of Lisa Carlton of Cape Girardeau. She is a dental hygienist with Ruopp Family Dentistry. Barnett is the son of Terry Barnett of Cardwell, Missouri. He is a National Guard recruiter with Missouri National Guard.
Son to Matthew Jacob and Hannah Shelby Smith of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:50 a.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Name, Leighton James. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Smith is the former Hannah Sindle, daughter of David and Roxie Sindle of Sikeston. She is a stay-at-home mom. Smith is the son of Ken and Marybeth Davidson of Bloomfield, Missouri, and Kyle and Karen Smith of Oakview, California. He is supervisor at Orgill Distribution.
Son to Daniel Ryan and Carrie Renee Ellinghouse of Ballwin, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Name, Samuel Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Ellinghouse is the former Carrie Creasy, daughter of Forrest and Kay Creasy of Texarkana, Texas and Mark and Pam Lunbeck of Benton, Missouri. She is a special education teacher. Ellinghouse is the son of Charles and Claire Ellinghouse of Cape Girardeau. He is a manager at Target.
Daughter to Marvin Dewayne Nunley and Latora Faye Torres of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:52 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Name, Madisyne Yalis. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Seventh child, third daughter. Ms. Torres is the daughter of Mickey and Jerelene Arnold of Cape Girardeau. Nunley is the son of Joe and Shirley Nunley of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Lindsey Renee and Ryan Patrick Koch of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:55 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Name, Aubree Layne. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Koch is the former Lindsey Naile, daughter of Larry and Debbie Naile of Scott City. She works at Advanced Orthopedic Specialists. Koch is the son of Bill and Libby Koch of Scott City. He is a lineman/journeyman for Koch Electric Inc.
Son to Chandler Dobbs and Hannah Hendrix of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Name, Maven William. Weight, 8 pounds, 3.5 ounces. First child. Hendrix is the daughter of Rocky and Nichola Hendrix of Perryville, Missouri. Dobbs is the son of Chuck and Lori Dobbs of Jackson. Hendrix and Dobbs are both general managers at Pizza Hut.
Daughter to Ryan and Olivia Long of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 12:06 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021. Name, Brooklyn Mae. Weight, 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Long is the daughter of Mary and David Jansen. She works at Southeast Cancer Center. Long is the son of Robert and Susan Long of Benton, Missouri. He is employed by Notre Dame Regional High School.
Son to Hannah Weissinger of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:36 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021. Name, Jakobi Luther-Kai. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Weissinger is the daughter of Melissa Glasgow of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Parkwood Manor.