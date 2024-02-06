Births 7/22/21

Jiwanlal

Son to Neel and Lauren Jiwanlal of Prairie Village, Kansas, Olathe Medical Center, 12:25 a.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021. Name, Nathan Thompson. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Jiwanlal is the former Lauren Thompson, daughter of Ed and Marsha Thompson of Cape Girardeau. Jiwanlal is the son of Rich and Shiloh Jiwanlal of Wichita, Kansas. He is an orthopedic surgeon at Olathe Medical Center.

Barnett

Son to Cameron Lee and Brittnay Morgan Barnett of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:54 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021. Name, Grayson Daniel. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Barnett is the former Brittnay Carlton, daughter of Lisa Carlton of Cape Girardeau. She is a dental hygienist with Ruopp Family Dentistry. Barnett is the son of Terry Barnett of Cardwell, Missouri. He is a National Guard recruiter with Missouri National Guard.

Smith

Son to Matthew Jacob and Hannah Shelby Smith of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:50 a.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Name, Leighton James. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Smith is the former Hannah Sindle, daughter of David and Roxie Sindle of Sikeston. She is a stay-at-home mom. Smith is the son of Ken and Marybeth Davidson of Bloomfield, Missouri, and Kyle and Karen Smith of Oakview, California. He is supervisor at Orgill Distribution.

Ellinghouse

Son to Daniel Ryan and Carrie Renee Ellinghouse of Ballwin, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Name, Samuel Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Ellinghouse is the former Carrie Creasy, daughter of Forrest and Kay Creasy of Texarkana, Texas and Mark and Pam Lunbeck of Benton, Missouri. She is a special education teacher. Ellinghouse is the son of Charles and Claire Ellinghouse of Cape Girardeau. He is a manager at Target.