All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsJuly 22, 2021
Births 7/22/21
Son to Neel and Lauren Jiwanlal of Prairie Village, Kansas, Olathe Medical Center, 12:25 a.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021. Name, Nathan Thompson. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Jiwanlal is the former Lauren Thompson, daughter of Ed and Marsha Thompson of Cape Girardeau. Jiwanlal is the son of Rich and Shiloh Jiwanlal of Wichita, Kansas. He is an orthopedic surgeon at Olathe Medical Center...
Southeast Missourian

Jiwanlal

Son to Neel and Lauren Jiwanlal of Prairie Village, Kansas, Olathe Medical Center, 12:25 a.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021. Name, Nathan Thompson. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Jiwanlal is the former Lauren Thompson, daughter of Ed and Marsha Thompson of Cape Girardeau. Jiwanlal is the son of Rich and Shiloh Jiwanlal of Wichita, Kansas. He is an orthopedic surgeon at Olathe Medical Center.

Barnett

Son to Cameron Lee and Brittnay Morgan Barnett of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:54 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021. Name, Grayson Daniel. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Barnett is the former Brittnay Carlton, daughter of Lisa Carlton of Cape Girardeau. She is a dental hygienist with Ruopp Family Dentistry. Barnett is the son of Terry Barnett of Cardwell, Missouri. He is a National Guard recruiter with Missouri National Guard.

Smith

Son to Matthew Jacob and Hannah Shelby Smith of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:50 a.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Name, Leighton James. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Smith is the former Hannah Sindle, daughter of David and Roxie Sindle of Sikeston. She is a stay-at-home mom. Smith is the son of Ken and Marybeth Davidson of Bloomfield, Missouri, and Kyle and Karen Smith of Oakview, California. He is supervisor at Orgill Distribution.

Ellinghouse

Son to Daniel Ryan and Carrie Renee Ellinghouse of Ballwin, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Name, Samuel Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Ellinghouse is the former Carrie Creasy, daughter of Forrest and Kay Creasy of Texarkana, Texas and Mark and Pam Lunbeck of Benton, Missouri. She is a special education teacher. Ellinghouse is the son of Charles and Claire Ellinghouse of Cape Girardeau. He is a manager at Target.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Nunley

Daughter to Marvin Dewayne Nunley and Latora Faye Torres of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:52 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Name, Madisyne Yalis. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Seventh child, third daughter. Ms. Torres is the daughter of Mickey and Jerelene Arnold of Cape Girardeau. Nunley is the son of Joe and Shirley Nunley of Cape Girardeau.

Koch

Daughter to Lindsey Renee and Ryan Patrick Koch of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:55 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Name, Aubree Layne. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Koch is the former Lindsey Naile, daughter of Larry and Debbie Naile of Scott City. She works at Advanced Orthopedic Specialists. Koch is the son of Bill and Libby Koch of Scott City. He is a lineman/journeyman for Koch Electric Inc.

Dobbs

Son to Chandler Dobbs and Hannah Hendrix of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Name, Maven William. Weight, 8 pounds, 3.5 ounces. First child. Hendrix is the daughter of Rocky and Nichola Hendrix of Perryville, Missouri. Dobbs is the son of Chuck and Lori Dobbs of Jackson. Hendrix and Dobbs are both general managers at Pizza Hut.

Long

Daughter to Ryan and Olivia Long of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 12:06 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021. Name, Brooklyn Mae. Weight, 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Long is the daughter of Mary and David Jansen. She works at Southeast Cancer Center. Long is the son of Robert and Susan Long of Benton, Missouri. He is employed by Notre Dame Regional High School.

Weissinger

Son to Hannah Weissinger of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:36 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021. Name, Jakobi Luther-Kai. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Weissinger is the daughter of Melissa Glasgow of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Parkwood Manor.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
BirthsSep. 27
Births 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy