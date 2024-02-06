Births 7/22/18

Foster

Daughter to Donzell Jamar Foster and Kierra Nicole McCain of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:31 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Name, A'layla Jazell. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. McCain is the daughter of Teresa Rivers of Cape Girardeau and Gary McCain of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She works for SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence. Foster is the son of Jacquline Blacksure of St. Louis and Calvin Foster of Kansas City, Missouri.

Long

Son to Johnathon Colton Long and Leianna Nicole Bollinger of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:08 a.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Name, Dawson Cole. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child.

Frazier

Daughter to Kaitlyn Elizabeth Frazier of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:10 a.m. Friday, June 22, 2018. Name, Elizabeth Danielle. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Second daughter. Frazier is the daughter of Keith and Natelie Frazier-Cook of Cape Girardeau and Robbie and Mary Frazier of Dexter, Missouri. She is employed by Drury Hotels.

Hendrix

Son to Jonathan S. and Whitney N. Hendrix of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:04 p.m. Friday, June 22, 2018. Name, Wyatt Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Hendrix is the former Whitney Woodall, daughter of William and Tammy Woodall of Cape Girardeau. Hendrix is the son of Jill Hendrix of Chaffee, Missouri, and Scott Hendrix of Dexter, Missouri. He works for Cintas.

Yount

Daughter to Jennifer Marie Yount of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:48 a.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Name, Jaimee Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Yount is the daughter of Tina Yount of Marble Hill and Tony Yount of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.