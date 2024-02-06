Births 7/22/18

Daughter to Donzell Jamar Foster and Kierra Nicole McCain of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:31 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Name, A'layla Jazell. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. McCain is the daughter of Teresa Rivers of Cape Girardeau and Gary McCain of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She works for SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence. Foster is the son of Jacquline Blacksure of St. Louis and Calvin Foster of Kansas City, Missouri.
Son to Johnathon Colton Long and Leianna Nicole Bollinger of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:08 a.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Name, Dawson Cole. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child.
Daughter to Kaitlyn Elizabeth Frazier of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:10 a.m. Friday, June 22, 2018. Name, Elizabeth Danielle. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Second daughter. Frazier is the daughter of Keith and Natelie Frazier-Cook of Cape Girardeau and Robbie and Mary Frazier of Dexter, Missouri. She is employed by Drury Hotels.
Son to Jonathan S. and Whitney N. Hendrix of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:04 p.m. Friday, June 22, 2018. Name, Wyatt Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Hendrix is the former Whitney Woodall, daughter of William and Tammy Woodall of Cape Girardeau. Hendrix is the son of Jill Hendrix of Chaffee, Missouri, and Scott Hendrix of Dexter, Missouri. He works for Cintas.
Daughter to Jennifer Marie Yount of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:48 a.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Name, Jaimee Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Yount is the daughter of Tina Yount of Marble Hill and Tony Yount of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Son to Adam Lloyd and Rachel Katherine Thomas of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:09 a.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018. Name, Lee Frederick. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Thomas is the former Rachel Seyer, daughter of Larry and Ellen Seyer of Cape Girardeau. She works for Midamerica Hotels Corp. Thomas is the son of Kent and Paula Thomas of Thebes, Illinois. He is a self-employed grain farmer.
Son to Dylan Wayne and Sydney Layne Rhodes of Glenallen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Name, Dayson Walker. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Rhodes is the former Sydney Blake, daughter of Monica Jarrell of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Richard Blake of Burdette, Arkansas. She works at Mary's Ranch Inc. Rhodes is the son of Connie Rhodes and Darryl Rhodes of Glenallen. He is employed by Capital Sand Proppants.
Daughter to Logan Michael Whitlock and Lindsey Marie Reno of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Name, Rhylynn Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Reno is the daughter of Jennifer Jaynes and Jeremy Clark of Sikeston. She is employed by All American In-Home Care. Whitlock is the son of Rob Whitlock and Jewel Whitlock of Chaffee, Missouri. He works for Stinger Automotive and Performance.
Daughter to Daniel Abram and Jennifer Patricia Williams of Bernie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:59 a.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Name, Ariel Danielle. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Williams is the former Jennifer Ward, daughter of Scott Poppell of Panama City, Florida, and Lidia Kight of Cape Girardeau. Williams is the son of Carolyn Rickman and Roy Rickman of Bernie. He is employed by Quinncy Murphy's Farms.
Daughter to Dustin P. and Alexandra T. Powell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:24 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Name, Cecilia Parker. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Powell is the former Alexandra Ramirez, daughter of Irma Ramirez of Cape Girardeau. She is a certified physician assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center. Powell is the son of Keith Powell and Renee Powell of Bakersfield, California. He works for Quality Wood Floor.
Son to Derek Paul and Julia Anne Miesner of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:07 a.m. Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Name, Brice Daniel. Weight, 9 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Miesner is the former Julia Steffens, daughter of Daniel Steffens of Frohna. She is a client associate with Merrill Lynch. Miesner is the son of Rick and Elaine Miesner of Frohna. He is a soil conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
