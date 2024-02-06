Births 7/21/22

Steffens

Son to Jason Kevin and Lacey Jane Steffens of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:18 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Name, Nash Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Steffens is the former Lacey ruesler, daughter ot Darryl Ruesler of Friedheim and Phyllis Sharpe of LaBelle, Missouri. She is a medical assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center. Steffens is the son of Kevin and Brenda Steffens of Frohna. He is a welder at Roeslein.

Schaffer

Daughter to Jesse Daniel Schaffer and Cheyenne Marie Kirn of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:15 p.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022. Name, Gaia Lynnette. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Kirn is the daughter of Barbara and Rodney Kirn of Jackson. Schaffer is the son of Travis and Lori Aurdenberg of Cape Girardeau. He is a line cook at The Southerner.

Koch

Daughter to Garrett Austin and Zoe Jade Koch of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:48 a.m., Monday, June 27, 2022. Name, Nora Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Koch is the former Zoe Wren, daughter of DeAnna Wren and Ronald Wren of Jackson. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Koch is the son of Cynda Koch and Chuck Koch of Jackson. He works for Fronabarger Concreters.

Scherer

Daughter to Harley Gerard and Brooke Elizabeth Scherer of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:24 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Name, Isla Mae. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Scherer is the former Brooke Dohogne, daughter of Mark Dohogne and Shedel Dohogne, both of Scott City. She works at Red Letter Communications. Scherer is the son of Gerard Scherer and Judy Scherer, both of Benton, Missouri. He works for Viking Cives.

Thompson

Daughter to Jacob Michael and Alexia Danielle Thompson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:56 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Name, Alayna Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Thompson is the former Alexia Roberts, daughter of Darrell Roberts of Jackson and Toni Adams of Kennett, Missouri. Thompson is the son of Tony Thompson and Cody Thompson of Cape Girardeau.

Schellingerhout

Son to Matt Ryan and Sarah Michel Schellingerhout of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:42 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Name, Gehring Ryan. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Mrs. Schellingerhout is the former Sarah Michel, daughter of Ron and Caryn Michel of Cape Girardeau. She is clinical manager at Cape Girardeau Urology Associates. Schellingerhout is the son of Frank Schellingerhout of St. Peters, Missouri and John and Carolyn Rayner of St. Peters. He is rental coordinator with Fabick CAT.

Barr

Son to Skylar Lee Ellen Barr of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:15 p.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022. Name, Kohen Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Barr is the daughter of Kimberly Barr of Lacon, Illinois. She works at Little Big Kids.

Jones

Daughter to Michael Hiram and Jennifer Lyn Jones of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:22 p.m., Friday, July 1, 2022. Name, Gwendolyn Aurora. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Jones is the former Jennifer James, daughter of Lesa James of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Jones is the son of Hiram Jones of Advance, Missouri, and Gina Hitt of Cape Girardeau. He works for Counters Etc. Inc.