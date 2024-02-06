Births 7/21/22

Son to Jason Kevin and Lacey Jane Steffens of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:18 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Name, Nash Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Steffens is the former Lacey ruesler, daughter ot Darryl Ruesler of Friedheim and Phyllis Sharpe of LaBelle, Missouri. She is a medical assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center. Steffens is the son of Kevin and Brenda Steffens of Frohna. He is a welder at Roeslein.
Daughter to Jesse Daniel Schaffer and Cheyenne Marie Kirn of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:15 p.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022. Name, Gaia Lynnette. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Kirn is the daughter of Barbara and Rodney Kirn of Jackson. Schaffer is the son of Travis and Lori Aurdenberg of Cape Girardeau. He is a line cook at The Southerner.
Daughter to Garrett Austin and Zoe Jade Koch of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:48 a.m., Monday, June 27, 2022. Name, Nora Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Koch is the former Zoe Wren, daughter of DeAnna Wren and Ronald Wren of Jackson. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Koch is the son of Cynda Koch and Chuck Koch of Jackson. He works for Fronabarger Concreters.
Daughter to Harley Gerard and Brooke Elizabeth Scherer of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:24 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Name, Isla Mae. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Scherer is the former Brooke Dohogne, daughter of Mark Dohogne and Shedel Dohogne, both of Scott City. She works at Red Letter Communications. Scherer is the son of Gerard Scherer and Judy Scherer, both of Benton, Missouri. He works for Viking Cives.
Daughter to Jacob Michael and Alexia Danielle Thompson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:56 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Name, Alayna Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Thompson is the former Alexia Roberts, daughter of Darrell Roberts of Jackson and Toni Adams of Kennett, Missouri. Thompson is the son of Tony Thompson and Cody Thompson of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Matt Ryan and Sarah Michel Schellingerhout of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:42 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Name, Gehring Ryan. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Mrs. Schellingerhout is the former Sarah Michel, daughter of Ron and Caryn Michel of Cape Girardeau. She is clinical manager at Cape Girardeau Urology Associates. Schellingerhout is the son of Frank Schellingerhout of St. Peters, Missouri and John and Carolyn Rayner of St. Peters. He is rental coordinator with Fabick CAT.
Son to Skylar Lee Ellen Barr of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:15 p.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022. Name, Kohen Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Barr is the daughter of Kimberly Barr of Lacon, Illinois. She works at Little Big Kids.
Daughter to Michael Hiram and Jennifer Lyn Jones of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:22 p.m., Friday, July 1, 2022. Name, Gwendolyn Aurora. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Jones is the former Jennifer James, daughter of Lesa James of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Jones is the son of Hiram Jones of Advance, Missouri, and Gina Hitt of Cape Girardeau. He works for Counters Etc. Inc.
Daughter to Garious Marshall and Alisia Reed of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:14 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022. Name, Rhyan Imari. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Reed is the daughter of Karen Reed of Sikeston and Mike Ross of Sikeston. She is a nurse at the Lutheran Home. Marshall is an operator at Unilever.
Daughter to Zachary Jeff and Cheyenne Marie Preusser of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:18 a.m., Sunday, July 3, 2022. Name, Riley Isabelle. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Preusser is the former Cheyenne Young, daughter of Danny Young of New Mexico. Preusser is the son of Jeff and Karen Preusser of Jackson. The couple works at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Daughter to Ronald Marque Anderson and Kayla ShaRell Knighten of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:32 p.m., Sunday, July 3, 2022. Name, Lay'Moni Beauty. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fifth child, second daughter. Knighten is the daughter of Jonathan Knighten of St. Louis and Christine Adams of Sun City, Arizona. She works for Drury Hotels. Anderson is the son of Ron Willis of Tuscon, Arizona, and Shirley Anderson of Chicago.
Daughter to Cody Allen Crader and Bridgett Nichole Myers of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:19 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Name, Riley Jade. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Crader for JAC3 Contracting.
Son to Aaron Hart and Kaitlin Michaela Goodson of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:28 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Name, Ezra Hart. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Mrs. Goodson is the former Kaitlin Crawford, daughter of Tim and Annette Crawford of Cottontown, Tennessee, and the late Debbi Crawford. She is owner/photographer with Kim Goodson Photography. Goodson is the son of Scott and Donna Goodson of Jackson, He is a small engine mechanic with Goodson Small Engine.
Daughter to Joey Ray and Amber Renee Beard of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:34 a.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022. Name, Delaney Kay. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Beard is the former Amber Propst, daughter of Randy and Cindy Propst of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher for Jackson R-2 School District. Beard is the son of Buck and Kathy Beard of Jackson. He is self-employed with Closet Doublers.
Son to Trey and Katie Ann Wallace of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:14 p.m., Friday, July 7, 2022. Name, Lindy Dean. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Wallace is the former Katie Rhymer, daughter of Rodney Rhymer of Scott City and the late Geralyn Rhymer. She works at Cape Radiology Group. Wallace is the son of Donald and Lori Wallace of Advance. He works for SEMO Ready Mix.
Son to Matthew Ray McBride and Kylie Tristen Cagle of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:26 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022. Name, Wyatt Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Cagle is the daughter of Charles and Amy Cagle of Scott City. She is a stay-at-home mom. McBride is the son of Lisa McBride and Jeff McBride of Benton, Missouri. He is towbearer with Luhr Brothers.
Daughter to Scot Joseph and Alicia Marie Blythe of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:03 a.m., Friday, July 8, 2022. Name, Josephine Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Mrs. Blythe is the former Alicia Zoellner, daughter of Doug and Karen Zoellner of Perryville. She is a teacher at Perryville Elementary School. Blythe is the son of Jim and Bev Blythe. He works in IT at Semco Stone.
