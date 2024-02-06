Births 7/21/17

Batey

Daughter to Darby Andrew Richard and April Lynn Batey of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:47 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2017. Name, Amelia Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Batey is the former April Eversole, daughter of Generro and Donna Martin of Patton. Batey is the son of Linda and John Couch of Fredericktown, Missouri. He works at Wal-Mart.

Austin

Daughter to Bryan Michael and Mollie Elizabeth Austin of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:43 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017. Name, Harper Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Austin is the former Mollie Webster, daughter of Randy and Kim Webster of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Austin is the son of Mike and Cindy Austin of Cape Girardeau. He is a teacher and coach with the Jackson School District.