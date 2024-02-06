Births 7/21/17

Daughter to Darby Andrew Richard and April Lynn Batey of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:47 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2017. Name, Amelia Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Batey is the former April Eversole, daughter of Generro and Donna Martin of Patton. Batey is the son of Linda and John Couch of Fredericktown, Missouri. He works at Wal-Mart.
Daughter to Bryan Michael and Mollie Elizabeth Austin of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:43 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017. Name, Harper Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Austin is the former Mollie Webster, daughter of Randy and Kim Webster of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Austin is the son of Mike and Cindy Austin of Cape Girardeau. He is a teacher and coach with the Jackson School District.
Son to Christopher Ray and Meghan Renee Bickings of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:08 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017. Name, Grayson Ray. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Bickings is the former Meghan Kern, daughter of Ernest and Marsha Kern of Cape Girardeau. She is a receptionist at Jackson Dental. Bickings is the son of Tina Bickings of Cape Girardeau. He is a self-employed electrician with CB Electric LLC.
Son to Chad Thomas Johnston and Tricia Renea Bremer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:41 a.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017. Name, Gavin Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 pounds. First child. Bremer is the daughter of Terry and Glenda Bremer of Wentzville, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Johnston is the son of Glenda Dalton of Cape Girardeau and Willis Johnston of Jackson. He is a plumber with Hacker Plumbing and Cooling.
