Births 7/20/17

Humphrey

Daughter to Willie Jason and Keiara Cherelle Humphrey of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:51 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Name, Harper Dallas. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Humphrey is the former Keiara Lash, daughter of Marilyn Quarles of Madisonville, Kentucky, and Willie Lash of Greensboro, North Carolina. She is a developmental-disability professional with Blue Sky Community Services. Humphrey is the son of Robbie Bills and Willie "Dallas" Bills of Fruitland. He is a machine operator.

Hecht

Son to Tyra Lee Hecht of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:33 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2017. Name, Tyson Buddy. Weight, 9 pounds. Third child, second son. Hecht is the former Tyra May, daughter of Hazel Joyce May of Whitewater and the late Teddy May.

Hanselman

Daughter to Corey Ray Hanselman and Taylor Elizabeth Hanna of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:46 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2017. Name, Gracelynn Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Hanna is the daughter of Liz and Kent Hanna of Chaffee. She is a dental assistant at SEMO Dental. Hanselman is the son of Janice and Ray Dean Hanselman of Oran, Missouri. He is a machine operator at Little River.