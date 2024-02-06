Births 7/20/17

Daughter to Willie Jason and Keiara Cherelle Humphrey of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:51 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Name, Harper Dallas. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Humphrey is the former Keiara Lash, daughter of Marilyn Quarles of Madisonville, Kentucky, and Willie Lash of Greensboro, North Carolina. She is a developmental-disability professional with Blue Sky Community Services. Humphrey is the son of Robbie Bills and Willie "Dallas" Bills of Fruitland. He is a machine operator.
Son to Tyra Lee Hecht of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:33 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2017. Name, Tyson Buddy. Weight, 9 pounds. Third child, second son. Hecht is the former Tyra May, daughter of Hazel Joyce May of Whitewater and the late Teddy May.
Daughter to Corey Ray Hanselman and Taylor Elizabeth Hanna of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:46 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2017. Name, Gracelynn Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Hanna is the daughter of Liz and Kent Hanna of Chaffee. She is a dental assistant at SEMO Dental. Hanselman is the son of Janice and Ray Dean Hanselman of Oran, Missouri. He is a machine operator at Little River.
Son to Ghaali Iliyaas and Taryn Elizabeth Lankford of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:40 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017. Name, Eliyaas Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lankford is the former Taryn Fullerton, daughter of Dana and Neal Gillum of Kansas City, Missouri. She works at West Lane Elementary School in Jackson. Lankford is the son of Jamma and Marcell Jackson. He is a football coach at Southeast Missouri State University.
Son to Colton David and Chelsea Renae Schwab of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:03 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017. Name, Lincoln Wayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Schwab is the former Chelsea Bolen, daughter of Kevin Bolen of Jackson. Schwab is the son of Kevin Schwab and Gina Schwab of Jackson. He is employed by Biokyowa.
Son to Brendon Taylor Arnold and Madison Nicole Sides of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:33 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2017. Name, Emmit Taylor. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Sides is the daughter of DeWayne Sides and Meleia Sides of Cape Girardeau. Arnold is the son of Billy Joe Arnold III of Paducah, Kentucky, and Amy Coomer of Dickinson, North Dakota.
