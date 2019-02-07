Births 7/2/19

Daughter to Cody and Jessie Green of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:26 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019. Name, Amelia Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Green is the daughter of Kevin and Marci Mann of Jackson. She is employed by Safe House for Women. Green is the son of Kevin and Janice Green of Millersville. He is employed by Hendrickson Business Advisors.
Twin sons to Jacob and Eliza Alsup of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Emmett Maylon was born at 7:04 p.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Anthony James was born at 7:09 p.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces. First children. Mrs. Alsup is the daughter of MaxAnn Floyd of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Maylon Phelps. Alsup is the son of James Alsup and Mary Alsup of Miner, Missouri.
Daughter to Justin and Sarah Todt of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Name, Penelope June. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Todt is the daughter of Ron and Janis Burford of Benton, Missouri. She works at SoutheastHEALTH. Todt is the son of Sharon Hennemann and the late Ralph Hennemann of Benton, and the late Garry Todt. He is employed by the Missouri Farm Bureau.
Son to Adam and Valerie Seyer of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, Sunday, June 16, 2019. Name, Noah Dominic. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Eighth child, second son. Mrs. Seyer is the daughter of Bill LeGrand and Teresa LeGrand of Kelso, Missouri. She is a teacher's aide at St. Augustine School. Seyer is the son of Walter Seyer and Kathy Seyer of Kelso. He is a business analyst with W.W. Wood Products.
Son to Patrick and Sidney Kenary of Fruitland, Southeast Hospital, Monday, June 17, 2019. Name, Liam Patrick. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Kenary is the daughter of Danny Wills of Fruitland and Debbie Wills of Perryville, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Community Counseling Center. Kenary is the son of Julie Kenary and James Kenary of St. Johnsburg, Vermont. He is sales manager at IVT.
Son to Gary and Bethany Mize Jr. of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Name, Draven Nikolaz. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Mr. and Mrs. Mize are both employed by Scott County Central School.
Son to Chris Fuller and Amber Heubi of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Name, Xander Austin. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child.
Daughter to James and April Boley of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Name, Payton Ann Raelynn. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. First child.
Daughter to Andy and Tara Welker of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Friday, June 21, 2019. Name, Ivy Jane. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Welker is the daughter of Sonya and Jessie Fulton of Patton, Missouri. She is a teacher with the Woodland School District. Welker is the son of Dennis and Debbie Welker of Marble Hill. He is an operations specialist with Kinder Morgan.
Daughter to Kyle and Laura Davis of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Saturday, June 22, 2019. Name, Thea JoAnne. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Davis is the daughter of Chuck and Sharon Cathcart of Marble Hill and Allen Moring of Marble Hill. Davis is the son of Tina Davis and Rusty Davis of Grassy, Missouri. He works for Capital Sand.
Son to Adam and Allie Grant of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Saturday, June 22, 2019. Name, Ollie Gene. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Grant is the daughter of Phil and Sandy Penzel of Jackson. She is a nurse at Southeast Hospital. Grant is the son of Steve Grant of Jackson and Curt and Stephanie Smith of Jackson. He works in inside sales at Benoist Bros. Supply.
