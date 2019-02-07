Births 7/2/19

Green

Daughter to Cody and Jessie Green of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:26 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019. Name, Amelia Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Green is the daughter of Kevin and Marci Mann of Jackson. She is employed by Safe House for Women. Green is the son of Kevin and Janice Green of Millersville. He is employed by Hendrickson Business Advisors.

Alsup

Twin sons to Jacob and Eliza Alsup of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Emmett Maylon was born at 7:04 p.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Anthony James was born at 7:09 p.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces. First children. Mrs. Alsup is the daughter of MaxAnn Floyd of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Maylon Phelps. Alsup is the son of James Alsup and Mary Alsup of Miner, Missouri.

Todt

Daughter to Justin and Sarah Todt of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Name, Penelope June. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Todt is the daughter of Ron and Janis Burford of Benton, Missouri. She works at SoutheastHEALTH. Todt is the son of Sharon Hennemann and the late Ralph Hennemann of Benton, and the late Garry Todt. He is employed by the Missouri Farm Bureau.

Seyer

Son to Adam and Valerie Seyer of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, Sunday, June 16, 2019. Name, Noah Dominic. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Eighth child, second son. Mrs. Seyer is the daughter of Bill LeGrand and Teresa LeGrand of Kelso, Missouri. She is a teacher's aide at St. Augustine School. Seyer is the son of Walter Seyer and Kathy Seyer of Kelso. He is a business analyst with W.W. Wood Products.

Kenary

Son to Patrick and Sidney Kenary of Fruitland, Southeast Hospital, Monday, June 17, 2019. Name, Liam Patrick. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Kenary is the daughter of Danny Wills of Fruitland and Debbie Wills of Perryville, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Community Counseling Center. Kenary is the son of Julie Kenary and James Kenary of St. Johnsburg, Vermont. He is sales manager at IVT.