Births 7/19/19

Hale

Son to Benjamin Matthew Hale and Zoe Marie Handley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Name, Thomas Monroe. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Hale is the son of Thomas Hale of Thebes, Illinois, and Julie Schaedler of Pottsboro, Texas.

Martin

Son to CharVon Devante' Martin and Shanel LeeAnn Wilkersen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:51 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019. Name, ChaMar Devontay. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Seventh child, third son. Wilkersen is the daughter of Anntonette Wilkersen of Cape Girardeau. Martin is the son of Jackie Martin of Jackson.

Tuttle

Daughter to Cody Lane Tuttle and Taylor Michelle Wright of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:20 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019. Name, Harper Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Wright is the daughter of Cleo and Theresa Wright of Scott City. She is employed by Saint Francis Healthcare. Tuttle is the son of Kim Tuttle and Rick Williams of Sikeston, and Randy Tuttle of Farmington, Missouri. He works for Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities.

Sanders

Son to Scott Alexander and Victoria Sue Sanders of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:19 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019. Name, Charlie Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Sanders is the former Victoria Marler, daughter of Danny and Diane Marler of Perryville, Missouri. Sanders is the son of Rod and Niki Sanders of Perryville. He works at Biokyowa.

Tice

Son to Jordan Robert Tice and Bethany Nicole Rodgers of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:45 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019. Name, Karter James. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth son. Rodgers is the daughter of LaDonna Rainey and Donald Rainey of Benton, Missouri. Tice is the son of Robert Tice of Deland, Florida, and Tina Johnson of Bernie, Missouri. He is employed by S&W Cabinets.

Forbs

Son to Trevaris Delton Forbs and Robin Lynn Beacham of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:09 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019. Name, Azul King. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Beacham is the daughter of Pansy Lemons of Potosi, Missouri, and Dominic Beacham of St. Louis. She works at Wings Etc., in Cape Girardeau. Forbs is employed by Isle Casino.

Hamlett

Daughter to Matthew Tyler and Taylor Kathleen Hamlett of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:39 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019. Name, Ruby Taylor. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hamlett is th former Taylor Poore, daughter of Curt and Kelly Poore of Jackson. She is a teacher with the Jackson School District. Hamlett is the son of Dennis and Vickie Hamlett of Kennett, Missouri. He is a teacher with the Chaffee, Missouri, School District and a firefighter with Jackson Fire and Rescue.

Parris

Daughter to Daniel Allen Parris and Claudia Michelle Price of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:29 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019. Name, Remielle Cordelia. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Price is the daughter of Kim and Rick Price of Cape Girardeau. Parris is the son of David and Rebecca Parris of Jackson. He works at Firehouse Subs.