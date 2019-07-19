Births 7/19/19

Son to Benjamin Matthew Hale and Zoe Marie Handley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Name, Thomas Monroe. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Hale is the son of Thomas Hale of Thebes, Illinois, and Julie Schaedler of Pottsboro, Texas.
Son to CharVon Devante' Martin and Shanel LeeAnn Wilkersen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:51 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019. Name, ChaMar Devontay. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Seventh child, third son. Wilkersen is the daughter of Anntonette Wilkersen of Cape Girardeau. Martin is the son of Jackie Martin of Jackson.
Daughter to Cody Lane Tuttle and Taylor Michelle Wright of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:20 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019. Name, Harper Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Wright is the daughter of Cleo and Theresa Wright of Scott City. She is employed by Saint Francis Healthcare. Tuttle is the son of Kim Tuttle and Rick Williams of Sikeston, and Randy Tuttle of Farmington, Missouri. He works for Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities.
Son to Scott Alexander and Victoria Sue Sanders of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:19 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019. Name, Charlie Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Sanders is the former Victoria Marler, daughter of Danny and Diane Marler of Perryville, Missouri. Sanders is the son of Rod and Niki Sanders of Perryville. He works at Biokyowa.
Son to Jordan Robert Tice and Bethany Nicole Rodgers of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:45 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019. Name, Karter James. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth son. Rodgers is the daughter of LaDonna Rainey and Donald Rainey of Benton, Missouri. Tice is the son of Robert Tice of Deland, Florida, and Tina Johnson of Bernie, Missouri. He is employed by S&W Cabinets.
Son to Trevaris Delton Forbs and Robin Lynn Beacham of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:09 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019. Name, Azul King. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Beacham is the daughter of Pansy Lemons of Potosi, Missouri, and Dominic Beacham of St. Louis. She works at Wings Etc., in Cape Girardeau. Forbs is employed by Isle Casino.
Daughter to Matthew Tyler and Taylor Kathleen Hamlett of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:39 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019. Name, Ruby Taylor. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hamlett is th former Taylor Poore, daughter of Curt and Kelly Poore of Jackson. She is a teacher with the Jackson School District. Hamlett is the son of Dennis and Vickie Hamlett of Kennett, Missouri. He is a teacher with the Chaffee, Missouri, School District and a firefighter with Jackson Fire and Rescue.
Daughter to Daniel Allen Parris and Claudia Michelle Price of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:29 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019. Name, Remielle Cordelia. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Price is the daughter of Kim and Rick Price of Cape Girardeau. Parris is the son of David and Rebecca Parris of Jackson. He works at Firehouse Subs.
Son to Tommy and Cathy Harris of Glen Allen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019. Name, Wyatt Paul. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Harris is the daughter of Charles and Cindy Kirkpatrick of Glen Allen. Harris is the son of the late Carl and Diana Harris of Ellis Grove, Illinois.
Daughter to Amber Lynn Faire of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:37 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019. Name, Paisley Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Faire is the former Amber Hagen. She is a print assistant at Mondi.
Son to Alex Christopher and Angela Michelle Palisch of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:57 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019. Name, Easton Alexander. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Palisch is the former Angela Prost, daughter of Roger and Sandy Prost of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Cindy Prost. She is a system patient access specialist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Palisch is the son of Susan and Clayton Palisch of Scott City. He is a construction operator with Liberty Utilities.
Son to Bryan and Lexi Schoen of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:38 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019. Name, Luke Carson. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Schoen is the former Lexi Mitchell, daughter of Susan Ivey of Hanahan, South Carolina. Schoen is the son of Eric Berry of Delta.
Son to Brendon Taylor Arnold and Madison Nicole Sides of Cape Girardeau,Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:44 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019. Name, Abel Grey. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Sides is the daughter of Meleia Sides and Dewayne Sides of Cape Girardeau. She works at Dollar General. Arnold is the son of Amy Coomer of Cape Girardeau and Billy Joe Arnold III of Paducah, Kentucky. He is employed by Champ's.
Daughter to Justin Levi Robison and Kaylea Breanne Murdock of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:39 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019. Name, Brooklyn Faith. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Murdock is the daughter of Jimmy and Mandy Murdock of Dexter. Robison is the son of Steve Bynum and Marie Robison of Cape Girardeau. He is a waterjet operator at Specialty Engineering.
Son to Charles Douglas and Shelby Faith Hon Jr., of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019. Name, Malcolm Douglas. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hon is the former Shelby Ayers, daughter of Chris and Samantha Sanders of Jackson, and David and Susan Ayers of Cape Girardeau. Hon is the son of Vernon and Mary Davidson of Jackson. He is a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service.
Daughter to Derrick Richard and Logan Danielle Schlosser of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:26 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Name, Linney Kent. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Schlosser is the former Logan Koch, daughter of Kent and Tonya Koch of Whitewater. She is a cosmetologist with Hair Clips. Schlosser is the son of Rick and Karen Schlosser of Scott City. He is a commercial chemical applicator with Kelso Milling Co.
