Births 7/18/18

Alford

Daughter to Elijah Irvon and Briana Danielle Alford of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Name, Paisley Grace'anne. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Alford is the former Briana Henry. She works at the Drury National Call Center. Alford is employed by Big Motors.

Robinson

Daughter to Justin Robinson and Bonquita Sharae Cox of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 15, 2018. Name, Jurnee J'Nae. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Sixth daughter. Cox is the daughter of Patricia Cox of Cape Girardeau and Edward Taylor of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Larry Anderson. She is an eligibility specialist with the State of Missouri. Robinson is the son of Jeanette McCaster of Sikeston and Frank McCaster of Minnesota. He is employed by ACN-Marketing.