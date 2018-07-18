Births 7/18/18

Daughter to Elijah Irvon and Briana Danielle Alford of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Name, Paisley Grace'anne. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Alford is the former Briana Henry. She works at the Drury National Call Center. Alford is employed by Big Motors.
Daughter to Justin Robinson and Bonquita Sharae Cox of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 15, 2018. Name, Jurnee J'Nae. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Sixth daughter. Cox is the daughter of Patricia Cox of Cape Girardeau and Edward Taylor of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Larry Anderson. She is an eligibility specialist with the State of Missouri. Robinson is the son of Jeanette McCaster of Sikeston and Frank McCaster of Minnesota. He is employed by ACN-Marketing.
Son to Justin Wayne Streiler and Amanda Grace Lorhan of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:52 a.m. Monday, June 18, 2018. Name, Domanic Allen. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Third son. Lorhan is the daughter of Lori Rains of Peoria, Illinois. Streiler is the son of Kim Perkins of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Brandon Michael Smith and Heather Lynn Adams of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Name, Benjamin Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Adams is the daughter of Dennis Adams of Glenallen, Missouri, and Paula Adams of Portageville, Missouri. Smith is the son of Pam Bennett of Memphis, Tennessee, and Michael Smith of Sikeston. He works for Orgill.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.