RecordsJuly 17, 2018

Births 7/17/18

Son to John and Sarah Nothdurft of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:20 p.m. Monday, July 9, 2018. Name, Lee Daniel. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Son to Aaron and Larissa Primm of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 6:33 a.m. ...

Southeast Missourian

Nothdurft

Son to John and Sarah Nothdurft of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:20 p.m. Monday, July 9, 2018. Name, Lee Daniel. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son.

Primm

Son to Aaron and Larissa Primm of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 6:33 a.m. Friday, July 13, 2018. Name, Tyson Lee. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Primm is the daughter of Larry and LaDonna Petzoldt of Altenburg, Missouri. She is employed by the Jackson School District. Primm is the son of Mike and Karen Primm of Jonesboro, Arkansas. He works for DHL Logistics.

Curry

Son to Zaviay Curry and Taygan Hitchcock of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:41 a.m. Friday, July 13, 2018. Name, Kaimen Tre'von. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Hitchcock is the daughter of Amy Hitchcock of Jackson. Curry is the son of Chene Aldridge of Cape Girardeau and Darrius Williams.

Holiman

Daughter to Jay and Carrie Holiman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:14 a.m. Thursday, July 12, 2018. Name, Poppy Louise. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Holiman is the daughter of Ella LaValle of New Madrid, Missouri, and the late Charles LaValle. She is an attorney with Tri-State Water, Power and Air. Holiman is the son of Marsha Holiman and Ruch Holiman of New Madrid. He is self-employed.

Births
