Births 7/17/18

Nothdurft

Son to John and Sarah Nothdurft of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:20 p.m. Monday, July 9, 2018. Name, Lee Daniel. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son.

Primm

Son to Aaron and Larissa Primm of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 6:33 a.m. Friday, July 13, 2018. Name, Tyson Lee. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Primm is the daughter of Larry and LaDonna Petzoldt of Altenburg, Missouri. She is employed by the Jackson School District. Primm is the son of Mike and Karen Primm of Jonesboro, Arkansas. He works for DHL Logistics.