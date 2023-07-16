Births 7-16-23

Eftink
Daughter to Ryan David and Jessie Lee Eftink of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:50 a.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Name, Lyndi Mae. Weight 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Eftink is the former Jessie Vavak, daughter of Johnny and Lori Vavak. She is a registered nurse with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Eftink is the son of David and Doris Eftink of Oran, Missouri. He is owner of Smokin' Brothers.
Jones
Son to Tre'Marion Devale Jones and Younique De'Are Marie Cain of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:05 p.m., Friday June 30, 2023. Name, Tre'Mir Dominique Marquinn. Weight, 6 pounds, 8.4 ounces. First child. Cain is the daughter of Yakita Dupree of Cape Girardeau. Jones is the son of Jennifer Brown of Cape Girardeau and Charles Jones of St. Louis.
Fountain
Daughter to Austin James and Bethany Elizabeth Fountain of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center 11:08 p.m., Friday, June 30, 2023. Name, Grace Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fountain is the former Bethany Peters, daughter of Todd and Tammy Peters of Marble Hill. She is a stay-at-home mom. Fountain is the son of David and Emily Fountain of Marquand, Missouri. He is an insurance agent.
Hornback-Branion
Son to Mchael Andrew Hornback-Branion and Shawndolyn McKensea Newton of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:45 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2023. Name, Isaiah Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Newton is the daughter of Billy Gene Newton Jr., of Benton, Missouri, and Jackie Cramner of Bertrand, Missouri. She is a lead sales manager at Dollar General. Hornback-Branion is the son of Andrew Branion of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a truck driver for Missouri Transport.
Corum
Daughter to Louise Amber Nicole Corum of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:49 p.m., Monday, July 3, 2023. Name, Kurrent Aloysuis Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces.First child. Corum is the daughter of Tracey McNail of Jefferson County, Missouri.
Anders
Son to Maxwell Peyton and Stefani Ruby Kay Anders of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:43 a.m., Monday, July 3, 2023. Name, Zedidiah Decimus Tinan. Weight 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Anders is the former Stefani Sutton, daughter of Steve and Claudia Sutton of Honea Path, South Carolina and Tina and Darryl Steele of Perryville. Anders is the son of Kandy Anders of Patton, Missouri.
Storts
Daughter to Logan Charles and Kaysea Michele Stortz of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:57 a.m., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Name, Mallory Joann. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stortz is the former Kaysea Plunkett, daughter of Michael and Kelly Plunkett of Perryville. She works in the utility billing department for the city of Perryville. Stortz is the son of Chuck and Trisha Stortz of Perryville. He works for Richardet Floor Covering.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.