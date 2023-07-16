Births 7-16-23

Eftink

Daughter to Ryan David and Jessie Lee Eftink of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:50 a.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Name, Lyndi Mae. Weight 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Eftink is the former Jessie Vavak, daughter of Johnny and Lori Vavak. She is a registered nurse with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Eftink is the son of David and Doris Eftink of Oran, Missouri. He is owner of Smokin' Brothers.

Jones

Son to Tre'Marion Devale Jones and Younique De'Are Marie Cain of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:05 p.m., Friday June 30, 2023. Name, Tre'Mir Dominique Marquinn. Weight, 6 pounds, 8.4 ounces. First child. Cain is the daughter of Yakita Dupree of Cape Girardeau. Jones is the son of Jennifer Brown of Cape Girardeau and Charles Jones of St. Louis.

Fountain

Daughter to Austin James and Bethany Elizabeth Fountain of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center 11:08 p.m., Friday, June 30, 2023. Name, Grace Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fountain is the former Bethany Peters, daughter of Todd and Tammy Peters of Marble Hill. She is a stay-at-home mom. Fountain is the son of David and Emily Fountain of Marquand, Missouri. He is an insurance agent.

