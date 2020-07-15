Births 7/15/20

Son to James Edward and Dr. Carisa Nicole Barnhill of Tampa, Florida, St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital in Tampa, 8:06 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020. Name, Brody Michael Leslie. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child. Dr. Barnhill is the former Carisa Schlosser, daughter of Gary and Becky Schlosser of Cape Girardeau. She is an internal medicine physician for BayCare Health System in Tampa. Barnhill is the son of Brenda Carter of Cape Girardeau and James Barnhill of Grandin, Missouri. He is self-employed.
Daughter to Brad Basler and Jacqueline Hacker of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:05 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Name, Makenzie Rae. Weight, 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Hacker is the daughter of Tommie and Marci Hacker of Tamms, Illinois. She is a registered nurse. Basler is the son of Ronnie and Lisa Karl of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is a paramedic.
Daughter to David and Lyndse Fluchel of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:16 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020. Name, Piper Rae. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Fluchel is the daughter of Becky Piper of Whitewater. She works for Cape Urology Associates. Fluchel is the son of Robert and Becky Fluchel Marble Hill. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Son to Jeremy and Ashley Evans of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:18 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020. Name, Weston Douglas. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first son.
Son to Ty Johnston and Britney Coomer of Friedheim, Southeast Hospital, 6:42 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020. Name, Gavin Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Coomer is the daughter of Angie Coomer of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Patrick Hotop of Perryville, Missouri. Johnston is the son of Carrie Johnston and Dereck Johnston of Oak Ridge. He works for Custom Cut Fabrication.
