All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJuly 15, 2020

Births 7/15/20

Son to James Edward and Dr. Carisa Nicole Barnhill of Tampa, Florida, St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital in Tampa, 8:06 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020. Name, Brody Michael Leslie. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child. Dr. Barnhill is the former Carisa Schlosser, daughter of Gary and Becky Schlosser of Cape Girardeau. She is an internal medicine physician for BayCare Health System in Tampa. Barnhill is the son of Brenda Carter of Cape Girardeau and James Barnhill of Grandin, Missouri. He is self-employed. ...

Southeast Missourian

Barnhill

Son to James Edward and Dr. Carisa Nicole Barnhill of Tampa, Florida, St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital in Tampa, 8:06 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020. Name, Brody Michael Leslie. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child. Dr. Barnhill is the former Carisa Schlosser, daughter of Gary and Becky Schlosser of Cape Girardeau. She is an internal medicine physician for BayCare Health System in Tampa. Barnhill is the son of Brenda Carter of Cape Girardeau and James Barnhill of Grandin, Missouri. He is self-employed.

Basler

Daughter to Brad Basler and Jacqueline Hacker of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:05 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Name, Makenzie Rae. Weight, 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Hacker is the daughter of Tommie and Marci Hacker of Tamms, Illinois. She is a registered nurse. Basler is the son of Ronnie and Lisa Karl of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is a paramedic.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fluchel

Daughter to David and Lyndse Fluchel of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:16 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020. Name, Piper Rae. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Fluchel is the daughter of Becky Piper of Whitewater. She works for Cape Urology Associates. Fluchel is the son of Robert and Becky Fluchel Marble Hill. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.

Evans

Son to Jeremy and Ashley Evans of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:18 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020. Name, Weston Douglas. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first son.

Johnston

Son to Ty Johnston and Britney Coomer of Friedheim, Southeast Hospital, 6:42 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020. Name, Gavin Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Coomer is the daughter of Angie Coomer of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Patrick Hotop of Perryville, Missouri. Johnston is the son of Carrie Johnston and Dereck Johnston of Oak Ridge. He works for Custom Cut Fabrication.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 12
Births 10-12-24
RecordsOct. 11
Cape Girardeau fire at vacant house deemed suspicious
RecordsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work...
BirthsOct. 5
Birth 10-5-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy