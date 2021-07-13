Births 7/13/21

Bock

Daughter to Brandon Michael and Katelyn Elizabeth Bock of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:21 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021. Name, Cora Elizabeth. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Bock is the former Katelyn Jones, daughter of Roger and Jeannine Jones of Millersville. She is a respiratory therapist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Bock is the son of Gary and Donna Bock of Jackson. He is a machinist at Jackson Machine.

Plunk

Daughter to Joshua Allen and April Laray Plunk of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Name, Rikki Olivia. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Mrs. Plunk is the former April Bone, daughter of Renee Medina of Sikeston. She is a stay-at-home mom. Plunk is the son of Kelly Plunk and Gary Parr of Sikeston. He works for Armor Lite Excel.

Livingston

Daughter to Keyton Joe Livingston and Haley Danielle Garrett of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:54 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Name, Journie Anne Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Garrett is the daughter of Wendi Kaempfe and Dustin Kaempfe of Jackson. Livingston is the son of Brandy Maddox of Chaffee, Missouri. He works in the warehouse at Furniture Finds.