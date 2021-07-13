Births 7/13/21

Daughter to Brandon Michael and Katelyn Elizabeth Bock of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:21 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021. Name, Cora Elizabeth. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Bock is the former Katelyn Jones, daughter of Roger and Jeannine Jones of Millersville. She is a respiratory therapist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Bock is the son of Gary and Donna Bock of Jackson. He is a machinist at Jackson Machine.
Daughter to Joshua Allen and April Laray Plunk of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Name, Rikki Olivia. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Mrs. Plunk is the former April Bone, daughter of Renee Medina of Sikeston. She is a stay-at-home mom. Plunk is the son of Kelly Plunk and Gary Parr of Sikeston. He works for Armor Lite Excel.
Daughter to Keyton Joe Livingston and Haley Danielle Garrett of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:54 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Name, Journie Anne Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Garrett is the daughter of Wendi Kaempfe and Dustin Kaempfe of Jackson. Livingston is the son of Brandy Maddox of Chaffee, Missouri. He works in the warehouse at Furniture Finds.
Son to Jeremy Edward Dale Coleman and Katie Marie Clover of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:19 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021. Name, Everett Kayson Dale. Weight, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Clover is the daughter of Tammy Clover and Carl Clover of Chaffee, Missouri. Coleman is the son of Roxana Kain of Cape Girardeau and Fred Coleman of Chaffee. He is self-employed.
Daughter of Jared Staats and Jaime Allison Ritter of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:37 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021. Name, Boston Hope. Weight, 6 pounds. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Ritter is the former Jaime Hacker, daughter of Charlyn and Larry Winkler of Perryville, Missouri, and Jim and Pat Hacker of Longtown, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Ritter is the son of Angie and Carl Ritter of Cape Girardeau. He works for GM Autry Morlan in Sikeston, Missouri.
Daughter to Scot M. and Whitney B. Enderle of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:17 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021. Name, Hazel Anne. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Enderle is the former Whitney West, daughter of Wink and Tammy West of Pocahontas. Enderle is the son of Carol Enderle of Scott City and the late Herman Enderle. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Son to Tony Rozelle Terry Jr. and Rebeca Nicole Scott of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:02 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Name, Tony Rozelle III. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Scott is the daughter of Carrie Rose and James Scott of Jackson. Terry is the son of Brook Patterson and Tony Terry Sr. of Jackson.
