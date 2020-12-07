Births 7/12/20

DeCoursey

Daughter to Phillip D. and Melody L. DeCoursey of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:17 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020. Name, Lily Aurora. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. DeCoursey is the former Melody Stone, daughter of Barry and Elaine Stone of Cape Girardeau. DeCoursey is the son of Dr. Kenneth and Brenda DeCoursey of Jackson. Mr. and Mrs. DeCoursey both work in the IT department of Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Rodriguez

Daughter to Luis Orlando Rodriguez and Amber Nichole Sekyra of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:19 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020. Name, Avianna Maria. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Sekyra is the daughter of Lisa Cook of Jackson. Rodriguez is the son of Gloria Rodriguez of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, and Ismeal Rodriguez of Marble Hill. He is a laborer with Local 1104.

Simmons

Son to Justin Aubrey and Ashley Marie Simmons of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:53 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020. Name, Maximus Aubrey. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Simmons is the former Ashley Alley, daughter to Gary Alley and Lana McAnulty of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a hair stylist at Concepts Styling Salon. Simmons is the son of Michele and Wayne Williams of Toney, Alabama, and the late Jeffrey Simmons of Scott City. He is an HVAC technician with McDonald's.

Shoemaker

Daughter to Hunter Douglas Shoemaker and Reanna Shelby Coomer of Delta, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:52 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020. Name, Hensley Isla. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Coomer is the daughter of Billy Coomer of Advance, Missouri. Shoemaker is the son of Kenneth Shoemaker and Carolyn Shoemaker of Advance. He is a painter.

Seyer

Daughter to Josiah Mark and Paula Dominique Seyer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:23 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020. Name, Natalia Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Seyer is the former Paula Briseno, daughter of Anamora Briseno and Alejandro Briseno of Fresno, California. Seyer is he son of Fenena Seyer and Ron Seyer of Cape Girardeau. He is a business owner.