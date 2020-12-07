Births 7/12/20

Daughter to Phillip D. and Melody L. DeCoursey of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:17 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020. Name, Lily Aurora. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. DeCoursey is the former Melody Stone, daughter of Barry and Elaine Stone of Cape Girardeau. DeCoursey is the son of Dr. Kenneth and Brenda DeCoursey of Jackson. Mr. and Mrs. DeCoursey both work in the IT department of Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Daughter to Luis Orlando Rodriguez and Amber Nichole Sekyra of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:19 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020. Name, Avianna Maria. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Sekyra is the daughter of Lisa Cook of Jackson. Rodriguez is the son of Gloria Rodriguez of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, and Ismeal Rodriguez of Marble Hill. He is a laborer with Local 1104.
Son to Justin Aubrey and Ashley Marie Simmons of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:53 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020. Name, Maximus Aubrey. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Simmons is the former Ashley Alley, daughter to Gary Alley and Lana McAnulty of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a hair stylist at Concepts Styling Salon. Simmons is the son of Michele and Wayne Williams of Toney, Alabama, and the late Jeffrey Simmons of Scott City. He is an HVAC technician with McDonald's.
Daughter to Hunter Douglas Shoemaker and Reanna Shelby Coomer of Delta, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:52 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020. Name, Hensley Isla. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Coomer is the daughter of Billy Coomer of Advance, Missouri. Shoemaker is the son of Kenneth Shoemaker and Carolyn Shoemaker of Advance. He is a painter.
Daughter to Josiah Mark and Paula Dominique Seyer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:23 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020. Name, Natalia Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Seyer is the former Paula Briseno, daughter of Anamora Briseno and Alejandro Briseno of Fresno, California. Seyer is he son of Fenena Seyer and Ron Seyer of Cape Girardeau. He is a business owner.
Daughter to Chandler Fremont McTigue and Grace Caroline Hamra of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:51 a.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020. Name, Virginia Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, first daughter. Hamra is the daughter of Michelle and Steve Hamra of Cape Girardeau. She works at AFC Urgent Care. McTigue is the son of Charlotte McTigue of East Prairie, Missouri, and the late Waymond McTigue. He is employed by Ford Groves.
Son to Nedom Scott and Caitlin Emily Bowen of Buncombe, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:34 a.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020. Name, Robert Oliver. Weight, 7 pounds, 5.5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Bowen is the former Caitlin Suttle, daughter of Dennis and Lucy Shimp of Centerville, Illinois, and David and Susan Suttle of Goreville, Illinois. She is a registered nurse. Bowen is the son of Greg and Elizabeth Bowen of Buncombe and Kelly Bowen of Anna, Illinois. He is an operating engineer with IUOE Local 318.
Son to Chase Jordan and Lauren Ashley Eskew of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Name, Slate Jordan. Weight, 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Eskew is the former Lauren Coffey, daughter of Ron and Janae Eskew of Benton. She works is sales at ATT. Eskew is th son of Paul and Valerie Causey of Miner, Missouri. He is an engineer with BNSF Railway.
Son to Colten William Koch and Mackenzie Carlin McDaniel of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:31 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Name, Langston Kirt. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. McDaniel is the daughter of Doug McDaniel of Jackson and Melanie Gutwein of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by AgXplore International. Koch is the son of Tonya Koch and Kent Koch of Whitewater. He works for Girardeau Stevedores & Contractors.
Son to Michael Wayne and Ashley Nicole Simmers of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:23 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020. Name, Lucas John. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Simmers is the former Ashley Brant, daughter of Amy and Jarrett Burger of Scott City and William Brant of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher at St. Joseph School. Simmers is the son of Gary and Sharon Simmers of Advance, Missouri. He is a quality manager at Select Plastics, LLC.
