All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJuly 13, 2019

Births 7/12/19

Son to Stuart and Amber Kassel of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:28 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Name, Chase Alan. Weight, 8.4 pounds. Third son. Mrs. Kassel is the daughter of Mike Hughey and Autumn Hughey of Altenburg, Missouri. She is employed by the Southeast Missourian. Kassel is the son of Randy Kassel and Barb Kassel of Perryville. He works for R&R Miesner Dairy...

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kassel

Son to Stuart and Amber Kassel of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:28 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Name, Chase Alan. Weight, 8.4 pounds. Third son. Mrs. Kassel is the daughter of Mike Hughey and Autumn Hughey of Altenburg, Missouri. She is employed by the Southeast Missourian. Kassel is the son of Randy Kassel and Barb Kassel of Perryville. He works for R&R Miesner Dairy.

Story Tags
Births

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Police report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Fire report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Fire report 10-26-24
Police report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Police report 10-26-24
Fire report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Fire report 10-25-24
Police report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Police report 10-25-24
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy