Births 7/12/18

Son to Raymond and Macayla Pulliam of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:43 a.m. Friday, July 6, 2018. Name, Raymond Jess. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Pulliam is the daughter of Julie and Aaron Clark of Whitewater. She is employed by TitleMax. Pulliam is the son of Patty Wallman. He works for Royal Lawns.
Daughter to Todd and Ann Marie Aufdenberg of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:40 a.m. Saturday, July 7, 2018. Name, Adalynn Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Aufdenberg is the daughter of Terry and Dulcey Spurlin of Houston, Missouri. She is employed by Saxony Lutheran High School. Aufdenberg is the son of Rick Aufdenberg and Renee Aufdenberg of Jackson. He works for W.N. Nobbe.
Daughter to Dominique Thornton and Destiny Farr of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:57 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Name, Dakota Dominique. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Farr is employed by Ruler Foods. Thornton works for Alan Wire.
Daughter to John Keefer and Katelyn Clemons of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:49 a.m Saturday, July 7, 2018. Name, Karleigh Sue. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Clemons works for Pajco. Keefer is employed by Crites Co.
