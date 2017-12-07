Births 7/12/17

Stovall

Son to Cody Reed and Amy Michele Stovall of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:18 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017. Name, Reed Max Alan. Weight, 9 pounds, 6.7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Stovall is the former Amy Thompson, daughter of Troy and Kim Thompson of Cape Girardeau. She works in materials management at SoutheastHEALTH. Stovall is the son of Mark and Jane Stovall. He works in operations at Buzzi Unicem USA.

Eudy

Daughter to Alec Sergei Eudy and Alexis Payge Lewis of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:23 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2017. Name, Allie Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Lewis is the daughter of Glenn Lewis of Scott City and Jeniffer Lewis of Sikeston, Missouri. She is employed by Burger King. Eudy is the son of Kyle Eudy and Debra Eudy of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the Carriage House.