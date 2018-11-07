All sections
RecordsJuly 11, 2018

Births 7/11/18

Pobst

Son to Josh and Kristy Pobst of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Name, Nolan William. Weight, 6 pounds, 9.4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Pobst is the daughter of Jim and Lisa Biri of Jackson. She is a secretary with the Kelso (Missouri) School District. Pobst is the son of Vernon and Susie Pobst of Oran. He works in the receiving department of Orgill.

Ruesler

Son to Walter and Jessica Ruesler of Friedheim, Southeast Hospital, 7:54 a.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018. Name, Colt Henry. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Ruesler is the daughter of Ronald and Nancy Zoellner of Perryville, Missouri. She is employed by County Disability Resources. Ruesler is the son of Hubert and Phyllis Sharpe of LaBelle, Missouri, and Darryl Ruesler of Friedheim. He works for TG Missouri.

Ernst

Son to Alec and Emily Ernst of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:53 a.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018. Name, Memphis Robert. Weight, 7 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Ernst is the daughter of Dennis Miesner of Frohna, Missouri, and Karen Miesner of Perryville. She works at The Bank of Missouri. Ernst is the son of Bill Ernst and Vicki Ernst of Perryville. He is employed by TG Missouri.

Births
