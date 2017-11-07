Births 7/11/17

Crow

Daughter to Blaine Britton Crow and Vanessa Kathleen Belmas of Mound City, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:19 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017. Name, Khloe Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Belmas is the daughter of Alea Belmas of Cape Girardeau and James Belmas of Mount Juliet, Tennessee. She is a medical assistant with Southeast Cancer Center. Crow is the son of Lori Crow and Steve Crow of Mounds, Illinois. He is a police officer with Pulaski County, Illinois.

Lukefahr

Son to Jacob D. and Emily E. Lukefahr of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:31 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017. Name, Brayden LeRoy. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Lukefahr is the former Emily Schlimpert, daughter of James and Lori Schlimpert of Altenburg, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Lukefahr is the son of Dean and Tammie Lukefahr of Perryville. He is a self-employed farmer.