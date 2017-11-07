All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsJuly 11, 2017

Births 7/11/17

Daughter to Blaine Britton Crow and Vanessa Kathleen Belmas of Mound City, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:19 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017. Name, Khloe Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Belmas is the daughter of Alea Belmas of Cape Girardeau and James Belmas of Mount Juliet, Tennessee. ...

Crow

Daughter to Blaine Britton Crow and Vanessa Kathleen Belmas of Mound City, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:19 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017. Name, Khloe Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Belmas is the daughter of Alea Belmas of Cape Girardeau and James Belmas of Mount Juliet, Tennessee. She is a medical assistant with Southeast Cancer Center. Crow is the son of Lori Crow and Steve Crow of Mounds, Illinois. He is a police officer with Pulaski County, Illinois.

Lukefahr

Son to Jacob D. and Emily E. Lukefahr of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:31 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017. Name, Brayden LeRoy. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Lukefahr is the former Emily Schlimpert, daughter of James and Lori Schlimpert of Altenburg, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Lukefahr is the son of Dean and Tammie Lukefahr of Perryville. He is a self-employed farmer.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cardin

Son to Brett Michael and Chelsie Louise Cardin of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:46 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017. Name, Ethan Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cardin is the former Chelsie Rice, daughter of Glenda Walton of Fisk, Missouri, and Doug Decker of Dexter, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with Southeast Hospital. Cardin is the son of Steve and Donna Cardin of Cape Girardeau. He is a registered nurse at Chateau Girardeau.

Berry

Daughter to Eric W. Berry and Melissa A. Whittington of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:16 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017. Name, Ember Lynn Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Whittington is the former Melissa Hartle, daughter of Gloria Bundy and Richard Bundy of Scott City and Dean Hartle of Advance, Missouri. She is a loan specialist with Sun Loan. Berry is the son of Tammy Berry and Richard Baylis of Chaffee, Missouri, and Charles Berry of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. He is a lead with SEMO Milling.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
BirthsNov. 18
Birth 11-19-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Fire report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Fire report 11-7-24
Police report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy