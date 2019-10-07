Births 7/10/19

Martin

Daughter to Brandon Louis and Kinsey Kay Martin of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:58 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019. Name, Clara James. Weight, 3 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Martin is the former Kinsey Friederich, daughter of Dan and Kim Dickinson of Hillsboro, Missouri, and James and Sue Friederich of St. Louis. She is a teacher at Jackson Junior High School. Martin is the son of Kenton and Brenda Martin of Cape Girardeau. He is an epic principle trainer with Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Pensel

Twins to Ryan Alan and Amanda Lynn Pensel of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Monday, June 17, 2019. Daughter Aubrey Christin was born at 2:43 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Son Rhett Carl was born at 2:46 p.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter and first son. Mrs. Pensel is the former Amanda Mayfield, daughter of Kevin and Phyllis Mayfield. She is a teacher at Trinity Lutheran School. Pensel is the son of Duane and Terry Pensel of Jackson. He is a professional engineer and is director of pre-construction for RKE Contractors.

Propst

Daughter to Tyler Lane and Laura Nichole Propst of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:27 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019. Name, Maria Nichole. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Propst is the former Laura Boos, daughter of Joseph and Kendra Boos of Gordonville. She is development officer-special events coordinator for the Saint Francis Foundation. Propst is the son of Randy and Cindy Propst of Cape Girardeau. He is a teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District.

Pride

Daughter to Jeremy Donique Pride and Lisa Marie Durbin of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:07 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Name, Ja'Lisa Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Durbin is the daughter of Wanda Durbin of Jackson. Pride works for Coca-Cola.

Stuchlik

Daughter to Matt Stuchlik and Sara Kilpela of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:03 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019. Name, Frances Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Kilpela is the daughter of Sonja Wooten of Hillsboro, Missouri, and Gary Kilpela of Billings, Missouri. She works at Eden Spa Salon. Stuchlik is the son of Ken Stuchlik and Malinda Stuchlik of Marion, Kansas. He is employed by the Knights of Columbus.

Moore

Son to Christopher Pierre Moore and Terra Rene Warren of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:47 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019. Name, Nikolas Pierre. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Sixth child, third son. Warren is the former Terra West, daughter of Karla Holloway of Morehouse, Missouri. She is a team leader with Manpower at Procter & Gamble. Moore is the son of Lydia Pettis of Cape Girardeau. He is a construction worker.

Lamb

Daughter to Jordan Patrick and Dannielle Whitney Lamb of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:06 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019. Name, Beckslee June. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Lamb is the former Dannielle Perry, daughter of Kimberly and Darren Perry of Jackson. Lamb is the son of Donna and Joe Orsburn of Cape Girardeau and Michael Lamb of Cape Girardeau. He is a police officer with the Perryville Police Department.