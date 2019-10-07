Births 7/10/19

Daughter to Brandon Louis and Kinsey Kay Martin of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:58 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019. Name, Clara James. Weight, 3 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Martin is the former Kinsey Friederich, daughter of Dan and Kim Dickinson of Hillsboro, Missouri, and James and Sue Friederich of St. Louis. She is a teacher at Jackson Junior High School. Martin is the son of Kenton and Brenda Martin of Cape Girardeau. He is an epic principle trainer with Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Twins to Ryan Alan and Amanda Lynn Pensel of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Monday, June 17, 2019. Daughter Aubrey Christin was born at 2:43 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Son Rhett Carl was born at 2:46 p.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter and first son. Mrs. Pensel is the former Amanda Mayfield, daughter of Kevin and Phyllis Mayfield. She is a teacher at Trinity Lutheran School. Pensel is the son of Duane and Terry Pensel of Jackson. He is a professional engineer and is director of pre-construction for RKE Contractors.
Daughter to Tyler Lane and Laura Nichole Propst of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:27 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019. Name, Maria Nichole. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Propst is the former Laura Boos, daughter of Joseph and Kendra Boos of Gordonville. She is development officer-special events coordinator for the Saint Francis Foundation. Propst is the son of Randy and Cindy Propst of Cape Girardeau. He is a teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District.
Daughter to Jeremy Donique Pride and Lisa Marie Durbin of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:07 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Name, Ja'Lisa Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Durbin is the daughter of Wanda Durbin of Jackson. Pride works for Coca-Cola.
Daughter to Matt Stuchlik and Sara Kilpela of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:03 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019. Name, Frances Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Kilpela is the daughter of Sonja Wooten of Hillsboro, Missouri, and Gary Kilpela of Billings, Missouri. She works at Eden Spa Salon. Stuchlik is the son of Ken Stuchlik and Malinda Stuchlik of Marion, Kansas. He is employed by the Knights of Columbus.
Son to Christopher Pierre Moore and Terra Rene Warren of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:47 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019. Name, Nikolas Pierre. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Sixth child, third son. Warren is the former Terra West, daughter of Karla Holloway of Morehouse, Missouri. She is a team leader with Manpower at Procter & Gamble. Moore is the son of Lydia Pettis of Cape Girardeau. He is a construction worker.
Daughter to Jordan Patrick and Dannielle Whitney Lamb of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:06 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019. Name, Beckslee June. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Lamb is the former Dannielle Perry, daughter of Kimberly and Darren Perry of Jackson. Lamb is the son of Donna and Joe Orsburn of Cape Girardeau and Michael Lamb of Cape Girardeau. He is a police officer with the Perryville Police Department.
Daughter to Marshall Alan and Elyssa Rae Glaus of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:37 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019. Name, Magnolia Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Glaus is the former Elyssa Irvin, daughter of Richard and Kelly Irvin of Scott City. She is employed by Semo Milling. Glaus is the son of Troy "Doug" Glaus of Chaffee, Missouri, and Susan Arl-Curtis of Perryville, Missouri. He works for 74 Auto LLC.
Daughter to Andrew Dale and Michele Dawn Prater of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:09 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019. Name, Harlyn Michele. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Prater is the former Michele Sissom, daughter of Tonia and James Carver of Jackson and Kenny Sissom of Olive Branch, Illinois. She works at Chateau Girardeau. Prater is the son of Steve and Saundra Prater of Thebes, Illinois. He is a lineman with Henkels & McCoy.
Daughter to Chance Aaron Turner and Shannon Marie Matthews of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:11 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019. Name, Rynlee Mae. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Matthews is the daughter of Lisa Sizemore of East Prairie, Missouri. She is a nursing student. Turner is the son of Eric Turner and Michelle Oakley of Sikeston. He is a dispatcher with PTI.
Daughter to Charles Winthrop Birchfield and Porcelain Rae Wells of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:59 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019. Name, Meredith Ranae. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Wells is the daughter of Rebecca Mayberry and Nicholas Proffitt of Cape Girardeau. Birchfield is the son of Michelle Birchfield and John Birchfield of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by NAPA Auto Tire & Parts and Cape Warehouse Inc.
Son to Johnnie Nelson Phiffer Jr. and Yalonda Fay Johnson of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:56 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019. Name, Jahari Londais. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Johnson is the daughter of Ardenia Johnson and Raymond Smith of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She works for MBRE Healthcare. Phiffer is the son of Tammy Turner of Sikeston. He is employed by Always First In-Home.
Son to Dylan Mykel Effan and Rebecca Ellen Younce of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:52 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Name, Joshua Ryan. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Third son. Younce is the former Rebecca McDonald, daughter of Kevin McDonald of Belgrade, Missouri, and Michelle Geppert of Frohna, Missouri. She is branch manager for World Finance. Effan is the son of Marc Effan of O'Fallon, Illinois, and Elisa Sandvos of De Soto, Missouri. He is a sergeant in the U.S. Army and an operator for Robinson Construction.
Son to Timothy John Hackney and Hannah Brooke Schaal of Mound City, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Name, Kingston Ja'sean. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Schaal is the daughter of Debra Laws of Mound City and Timothy Schaal of St. Charles, Missouri. She works at Shemwell's BBQ. Hackney is the son of Mona Barley of Mound City and Timothy Hackney of Marion, Illinois. He is employed by Chamness Care.
Son to Kyle Anthony and Brittney Lynn Dobbelare of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Name, Reed Robert. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Dobbelare is the former Brittney Lercher, daughter of Bob Lercher of Beebe, Arkansas, and Cheryl Lercher of Little Rock, Arkansas. She is employed by Executive Property Management. Dobbelare is the son of Tim and Tammy Dobbelare of Perryville, Missouri. He works for Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.