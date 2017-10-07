Births 7/10/17

Daughter to Jesse Bryce and Kendra Rae Swift of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:17 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017. Name, Harper Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Swift is the former Kendra Lohmann, daughter of Mark and Viola Schilli of Ozora, Missouri. She is employed by AAA Insurance. Swift is the son of Brian Swift and Molly Swift of High Ridge, Missouri. He is employed by Enterprise Holdings Inc.
Son to Johnny Eugene Cornett and Amanda Joleen Sample of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:44 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017. Name, Jonathan Michael Keith. Weight, 8 pounds. Seventh child, second son. Sample is the daughter of Allen Sample of Perryville, Missouri, and Connie Sikes of Fredericktown, Missouri. Cornett is the son of RoseLee Cornett and Lonnie Cornett of Poplar Bluff.
Daughter to Greg and Ashley Martin of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:29 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2017. Name, Lillian Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Martin is the former Ashley Barks, daughter of Robert and Renee Barks of Oak Ridge. She is a medical assistant with Gastroenterology Associates of Southeast Missouri. Martin is the son of Lenny and Mary Martin of Cape Girardeau. He is a union floor layer with Richardet Floor Covering.
Daughter to Stephen Keith Lentz and Ashley-Re'Nee Myracle Cordes of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:28 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2017. Name, Raven Aprilius. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Cordes is the former Ashley-Re'Nee Halliburton, daughter of Aprilius White of Atlanta. Lentz is the son of Leslie Miller of Fruitland.
Daughter to Chris and Jessica Barinque of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2017. Name, Sophia Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Sixth child, second daughter. Mrs. Barinque is the former Jessica Watson, daughter of Bill and Kathy Watson of Cape Girardeau. Barinque is the son of the late Leonardo and Sally Barinque of Live Oak, Tennessee. He is a business account manager with AT&T Small Business Acquisition and Consulting.
Daughter to Jonathan Ray and Camie Lynn Taylor of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 2:45 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2017. Name, Alissa Jane. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Taylor is the former Camie Roberts, daughter of Rodney and Betty Roberts of Oak Ridge. She is employed by TG Missouri. Taylor is the son of David and Theresa Taylor of McClure, Illinois. He is employed by Taylor Heating and Air.
Son to Adam Louis and Kristen Margaret Steffens of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Name, Hollis Roy. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Steffens is the former Kristen Golike, daughter of Glenn Golike of Kerrville, Texas, and Susan Golike of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Women First of SoutheastHEALTH. Steffens is the son of Gary and Carol Steffens of Jackson. He is employed by Heise Heating and Cooling.
Son to Richard Lee and Jillian Bowers Davis of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:21 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Name, River Leyton. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Davis is the former Jillian Patton, daughter of Jeffrey and Vickie Patton of Cape Girardeau. She is an account executive with Red Letter Communications. Davis is the son of Randy and Sue Davis of Jackson. He is an auto-body technician with Huckstep Autobody.
