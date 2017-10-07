Births 7/10/17

Swift

Daughter to Jesse Bryce and Kendra Rae Swift of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:17 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017. Name, Harper Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Swift is the former Kendra Lohmann, daughter of Mark and Viola Schilli of Ozora, Missouri. She is employed by AAA Insurance. Swift is the son of Brian Swift and Molly Swift of High Ridge, Missouri. He is employed by Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Cornett

Son to Johnny Eugene Cornett and Amanda Joleen Sample of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:44 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017. Name, Jonathan Michael Keith. Weight, 8 pounds. Seventh child, second son. Sample is the daughter of Allen Sample of Perryville, Missouri, and Connie Sikes of Fredericktown, Missouri. Cornett is the son of RoseLee Cornett and Lonnie Cornett of Poplar Bluff.

Martin

Daughter to Greg and Ashley Martin of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:29 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2017. Name, Lillian Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Martin is the former Ashley Barks, daughter of Robert and Renee Barks of Oak Ridge. She is a medical assistant with Gastroenterology Associates of Southeast Missouri. Martin is the son of Lenny and Mary Martin of Cape Girardeau. He is a union floor layer with Richardet Floor Covering.

Lentz

Daughter to Stephen Keith Lentz and Ashley-Re'Nee Myracle Cordes of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:28 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2017. Name, Raven Aprilius. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Cordes is the former Ashley-Re'Nee Halliburton, daughter of Aprilius White of Atlanta. Lentz is the son of Leslie Miller of Fruitland.