Births 6/9/20

Ford

Twin daughters to Michael James and Alivia Ann Ford of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Melody Grace was born at 8:13 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. McKenzie Rose was born at 8:14 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second and third daughters. Mrs. Ford is the former Alivia Bertolina, daughter of Yvonne Patrice LeGrand of Benton, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Ford is the son of Jeffery Alan Ford and Mary Ruth Bevins, both of Winchester, Ohio. He is a loader operator at Brenda Kay Sand.

Collier

Daughter to Derik Alden and Emily Elizabeth Collier of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Name, Piper Danielle. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Mrs. Collier is the former Emily Morse, daughter of Shannon and Kevin Noall of Dexter, Missouri. Collier is the son of Pam and Randy Brethold of Patton, Missouri, and Rheanne Collier of Herrin, Illinois.

Vogler

Son to Joshua Charles Sauceda and Elizabeth Nicole Vogler of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Name, Avery Miles. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Ms. Vogler is the daughter of Frank and Marsha Vogler of Scott City. Sauceda is the son of Anthony Sauceda of Sikeston, Missouri, and Lori Tellor of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He works at Petco.

Baremore

Son to Corey Dewayne and Sierra Rose Baremore of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Name, Sage Dewayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Baremore is the former Sierra Smith, daughter of Dewayne and Lori Smith of Patton, Missouri. She is an OB tech at Saint Francis Medical Center. Baremore is the son of Randy and Tracy Baremore of Marble Hill. He is a line technician at Procter & Gamble.