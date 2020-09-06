Births 6/9/20

Twin daughters to Michael James and Alivia Ann Ford of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Melody Grace was born at 8:13 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. McKenzie Rose was born at 8:14 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second and third daughters. Mrs. Ford is the former Alivia Bertolina, daughter of Yvonne Patrice LeGrand of Benton, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Ford is the son of Jeffery Alan Ford and Mary Ruth Bevins, both of Winchester, Ohio. He is a loader operator at Brenda Kay Sand.
Daughter to Derik Alden and Emily Elizabeth Collier of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Name, Piper Danielle. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Mrs. Collier is the former Emily Morse, daughter of Shannon and Kevin Noall of Dexter, Missouri. Collier is the son of Pam and Randy Brethold of Patton, Missouri, and Rheanne Collier of Herrin, Illinois.
Son to Joshua Charles Sauceda and Elizabeth Nicole Vogler of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Name, Avery Miles. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Ms. Vogler is the daughter of Frank and Marsha Vogler of Scott City. Sauceda is the son of Anthony Sauceda of Sikeston, Missouri, and Lori Tellor of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He works at Petco.
Son to Corey Dewayne and Sierra Rose Baremore of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Name, Sage Dewayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Baremore is the former Sierra Smith, daughter of Dewayne and Lori Smith of Patton, Missouri. She is an OB tech at Saint Francis Medical Center. Baremore is the son of Randy and Tracy Baremore of Marble Hill. He is a line technician at Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Troy Franklin and Bryanna Jade Roberson of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:58 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020. Name, Rylee Brielle. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Roberson is the former Bryanna Shaffer, daughter of Charles Taulbee of Springfield, Ohio, and Christina McNeal of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. She is a CNA at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. Roberson is the son of Gerry Roberson of Jackson and Pamela VanSickle of Delta. He is contractor with NSR Services.
Daughter to Jason Earl Sellers and Brittany Nichole Woods of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:12 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020. Name, Irelyn Macy Novalie. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Ms. Woods is the daughter of Jimmie Chapman and Patricia Woods, both of McClure, Illinois. She works at Trendsetters. Sellers is the son of James and Patricia Sellers of Edwardsville, Illinois. He works for Nestle Purina.
Son to William James Brant and Mikayla Bryce Jackson of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:36 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020. Name, Liam David. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Ms. Jackson is the daughter of Barry and Mandie Blue of Bowling Green, Kentucky. She is a registered nurse in the Saint Francis NICU. Brant is the son of Tim and Michelle Brant of Aaron, Tennessee. He is an operator at BioKyowa.
Son to Jeremy Eugene and Lydia St. Clair Faye of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Name, Pierson Graham. Weight, 8 pounds, 8.6 ounces. Four child, third son. Mrs. Faye is the former Lydia Sneathern, daughter of Ken and Donna Sneathern of Sikeston, Missouri, and Sammie and John Ponder of East Prairie. She is a teacher with the East Prairie School District. Faye is the son of Eugene Faye of East Prairie and Julie Hopkins of Anna, Illinois. He works in administration at Drury Hotels.
