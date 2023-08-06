Births 6/8/23

Twin sons to Jaghan Allen Lee Cook and Riley Louise Moore of Glen Allen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Tate Lee was born at 8:50 p.m., and weighed 2 pounds, 10 ounces. Tobi Dale was born at 8:52 p.m., and weighed 3 pounds, 4 ounces. First children. Moore is the daughter of Jimmy Moore and Angie Moore of Glen Allen. She works at Jay's BBQ. Cook is the son of Jason Cook and Meghan Cook of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by Capital Sand.
Son to Bryce Dale and Lindsey Bigham of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:53 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023. Name, Jensen Bryce. Weight, 3 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bigham is the former Lindsey Vaughn, daughter of Carla and Tim Sissom of Tamms, Illinois, and Stan and Becky Vaughn of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a school counselor with the Meadow Heights School District. Bigham is the son of Dale and Tammy Bigham of Olive Branch, Illinois, and Christie Mason of Jackson. He is a software engineer with Vizient.
Son to Wryun Todd Whitworth and Ellen Jo'Ann Petry of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:27 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023. Name, Raoul Jericho. Weight, 4 pounds, 12 ounces. Third son. Petry is the former Ellen Petty, daughter of Chris and Della Petty of Arkansas and Rita and Mike Impasato of Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Whitworth is the son of Brian Whitworth of Missouri and Diane and Eddie Emery of Missouri. He works for ABM.
Daughter to Jonathan Michael Molter and Breanna Jade Martin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:17 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Name, Valentine Rose. Weight, 4 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Martin is the daughter of Laura Gantt and Keith Talley of Cape Girardeau. Molter is the son of Edward Molter of Kansas City, Missouri, and Sam Lawrence of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Mark Eric and Jennifer Rinehart of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Name, Walter Eric. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Rinehart is the former Jennifer DeWitt, daughter of Michael and Lynne DeWitt of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a pre- kindergarten teacher in the Dexter School District. Rinehart is the son of Ronnie and Judy Patterson of Bentonville, Arkansas. He is self-employed.
Son to Michael Matthew and Nicole Paige Heberlie of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Name, Lawson John. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Heberlie is the former Nicole Lawson, daughter of Art and Jeanette Lawson of Jackson. She is a teacher with the Jackson School District. Heberlie is the son of Amy Heberlie of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is a security officer with Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Son to Ethan Lane Henson and Alissa Natosha Breeanna Darnell of Fredericktown, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:33 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023. Name, Rhettley Lane. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Darnell is the daughter of Debi Davis and Rick Darnell of Fredericktown. She is employed by Cherokee Pass Mobil. Henson is the son of Beth Salyer of Gordonville and Darren Henson of Fredericktown. He works for BRD Farms.
Daughter to Jonathan Wayne and Amanda Sue Reynolds of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Name, Everleigh Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Reynolds is the former Amanda Johnson, daughter of Cynthia Johnson and Robert Johnson of Olive Branch, Illinois. Reynolds is the son of Ashley Reynolds of Tamms, Illinois, and Jonathan Reynolds Sr. He is employed by Jones Service Station.
Daughter to Jesse Dean and Jessica Melissa Castro of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:23 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Name, Adelita Rose. Weight, 3 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Jesse Castro works for Propak.
Son to Daniel Joel Valentine and Alexandra Juronn Fowler-LaGrone of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:16 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Name, Moses Joel. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Fowler-LaGrone is the daughter of Marcy LaGrone of Mounds, Illinois, and Keith LaGrone of Tamms, Illinois. She is a pharmacy technician with CVS Pharmacy. Valentine is the son of Linda Jones-Valentine of Mound City, Illinois, and Karl Valentine. He is a CDL truck driver with Day Transfer.
Son to Jerrold Thomas Dilbeck and Sydney Paige Kelso of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:25 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023. Name, Landon Atticus Wade. Second son. Kelso is the daughter of Jackie Kelso of North Carolina and Shannon Kelso of Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Dilbeck is the son of Angela Dilbeck of Missouri. He is a lead welder for Manac Trailers.
Son to Chad Matthew and Morgan Lynn Mandernach of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:38 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Name, Nolan Joseph. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Mandernach is the former Morgan Leible, daughter of Jay and Kristina Flentge of Perryville and Tom and Kelly Leible of Perryville. She is a bank manager with MRV Banks. Mandernach is the son of Todd and Jane Mandernach of Marthasville, Missouri, and Tami Miller of Columbia, Illinois. He works in outside sales for Atlas Supply Co.
