Births 6/8/23

Cook

Twin sons to Jaghan Allen Lee Cook and Riley Louise Moore of Glen Allen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Tate Lee was born at 8:50 p.m., and weighed 2 pounds, 10 ounces. Tobi Dale was born at 8:52 p.m., and weighed 3 pounds, 4 ounces. First children. Moore is the daughter of Jimmy Moore and Angie Moore of Glen Allen. She works at Jay's BBQ. Cook is the son of Jason Cook and Meghan Cook of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by Capital Sand.

Bigham

Son to Bryce Dale and Lindsey Bigham of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:53 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023. Name, Jensen Bryce. Weight, 3 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bigham is the former Lindsey Vaughn, daughter of Carla and Tim Sissom of Tamms, Illinois, and Stan and Becky Vaughn of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a school counselor with the Meadow Heights School District. Bigham is the son of Dale and Tammy Bigham of Olive Branch, Illinois, and Christie Mason of Jackson. He is a software engineer with Vizient.

Whitworth

Son to Wryun Todd Whitworth and Ellen Jo'Ann Petry of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:27 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023. Name, Raoul Jericho. Weight, 4 pounds, 12 ounces. Third son. Petry is the former Ellen Petty, daughter of Chris and Della Petty of Arkansas and Rita and Mike Impasato of Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Whitworth is the son of Brian Whitworth of Missouri and Diane and Eddie Emery of Missouri. He works for ABM.

Molter

Daughter to Jonathan Michael Molter and Breanna Jade Martin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:17 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Name, Valentine Rose. Weight, 4 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Martin is the daughter of Laura Gantt and Keith Talley of Cape Girardeau. Molter is the son of Edward Molter of Kansas City, Missouri, and Sam Lawrence of Cape Girardeau.

Rinehart

Son to Mark Eric and Jennifer Rinehart of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Name, Walter Eric. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Rinehart is the former Jennifer DeWitt, daughter of Michael and Lynne DeWitt of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a pre- kindergarten teacher in the Dexter School District. Rinehart is the son of Ronnie and Judy Patterson of Bentonville, Arkansas. He is self-employed.

Heberlie

Son to Michael Matthew and Nicole Paige Heberlie of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Name, Lawson John. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Heberlie is the former Nicole Lawson, daughter of Art and Jeanette Lawson of Jackson. She is a teacher with the Jackson School District. Heberlie is the son of Amy Heberlie of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is a security officer with Saint Francis Healthcare System.