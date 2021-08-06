All sections
RecordsJune 8, 2021

Births 6/8/21

Southeast Missourian

Bradshaw

Daughter to Brooks and Allison Bradshaw of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:52 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021. Name, Ella Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bradshaw is the daughter of Greg and Mary Ann Heinsman of Cape Girardeau. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Clippard Elementary School. Bradshaw is the son of Eric and Stephanie Bradshaw of Cape Girardeau. He is a sixth-grade teacher at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School.

Minner

Son to Michael and Lisa Minner Jr., of Charleston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:21 a.m. Monday, May 31, 2021. Name, Callen Robin. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Minner is the daughter of Ed and Darlene Serandos of Cape Girardeau. She is a case worker for the Charleston (Missouri) School District. Minner is the son of Robin and Robin Minner of Charleston. He is athletic director and art teacher for the Charleston School District.

Seiler

Daughter to Jarrett and Rachel Seiler of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:56 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Name, Audrey Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Seiler works at Medicenter Pharmacy. Seiler is employed by Heartland Veterinary Care.

