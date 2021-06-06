Births 6/6/21

Son to Tyler James and Celina Nicole Schaut of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:03 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Name, Nolan Wayne. Weight, 3 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Schaut is the former Celina Skaggs, daughter of Dennis Skaggs of Zalma, Missouri, and Tina Skaggs of Grassy, Missouri. Schaut is the son of Rick Hurd and Tonya Hurd of Advance. He works for Heartland Trailer.
Son to Justin Michael and Kayla Denise LeGrand of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:13 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021. Name, Carson David. Weight, 2 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. LeGrand is the former Kayla Ahrens, daughter of Denise Brooks of Cape Girardeau and Mark Ahrens of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. She is a manager at Krispy Kreme. LeGrand is the son of Saundra Eftink of Burfordville and Micheal Bell of Jackson. He is employed by Unilever.
Daughter to Austin Lee and Ashton Elizabeth Rettig of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:45 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021. Name, Emmalyn Beth. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Rettig is the former Ashton Hewitt, daughter of Helen and Jack O'guin of Sikeston and Ronnie and Ginger Hewitt of Advance, Missouri. She works at Orchard Drive Elementary School in Jackson. Rettig is the son of Allan and Karen Rettig of Sikeston. He is employed by Retco Trailer Mfg.
Son to Emma Catherine Legate of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:42 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021. Name, Liam Parker. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Legate is the daughter of Amy Patterson of Marble Hill and Terry Legate of Troy, Missouri.
Son to Corey Linex and Alyssa Baker of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:34 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021. Name, Linex Patrick. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Baker is the former Alyssa Ruopp, daughter of Patrick and Janet Ruopp of Cape Girardeau. She is a dentist with Ruopp Family Dentistry. Baker is the son of Lin and Kelley Baker of Jackson. He is a financial adviser with Edward Jones.
Daughter to Kyle Joseph Welter and Bethany Lynn Cook of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:02 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021. Name, Charlee Mae. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Third daughter. Cook is the former Bethany Cureton, daughter of Claudette Cureton and Thomas Cureton of Marble Hill. She is employed by East Missouri Action Agency Head Start. Welter is the son of Angie Grogan and James Grogan of Sikeston, Missouri. He works for Welter Inc.
Son to Brandon Leigh and Rachel Anne Licare of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:46 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021. Name, Sawyer Vincent. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Licare is the former Rachel Bartels, daughter of Larry and Barbara Bartels of Whitewater. She is a seed technician with Bayer Ag Science. Licare is the son of Tammie Knight of Paducah, Kentucky, and the late Brian Licare of Jackson. He is a mechanic with Midwest Diesel Service.
Daughter to Clayton Drake and Christan Faith Brooks of Bardstown, Kentucky, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:01 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021. Name, Winnie Hope. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brooks is the former Christan Richards, daughter of Troy and Kim Richards of Cape Girardeau. Brooks is the son of Mike and Debbie Brooks of Bardstown. He is a logistics consultant.
Son to Garrett Gerard and Danielle Elizabeth Jansen of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:50 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021. Name, Noah Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jansen is the former Danielle Lee, daughter of Lisa and Charles Lee of Mountain Home, Arkansas. She is a family nurse practitioner with LemonAid Health. Jansen is the son of Teresa and Alphonse Jansen of Advance, Missouri. He is a farmer with Jansen Bros. Farms.
Daughter to Peter Benjamin and Madison Nichole Monahan of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Name, Bernadette Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Monahan is the former Madison Heisserer, daughter of Craig Heisserer of Cape Girardeau and Michelle Anglin-Heisserer of Scott City. She works for the Cape Girardeau School District. Monahan is the son of Michael and Nancy Monahan of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Mondi Jackson.
Son to Jordan Thomas and Jessica Rae Weiss of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Name, Jonah William. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third son. Mrs. Weiss is the former Jessica Rataj, daughter of Lee and Leigh Bishop of Sikeston, Missouri. Weiss is the son of Missy and Roger Buckner of Scott City and the late Brian Weiss of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Nicholas and Christine Ostendorf of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:34 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021. Name, Lucia Josephine. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Ostendorf is the former Christine Ehrhard, daughter of Herb and Karen Ehrhard of St. Charles, Missouri. She is the principal at St. Mary Cathedral School. Ostendorf is the son of Ken and Mary Ann Ostendorf of Cape Girardeau. He is a payroll specialist at CPU, Inc.
Son to Dustin Joseph Walton and Julie Kathryn Beel of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:35 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021. Name, Memphis Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds. Fourth child, second son. Beel is the daughter of Don and Connie Beel of Leopold, Missouri. She works at Rubbermaid. Walton is the son of Gary Walton and Debbie Brown of Scott City. He is employed by US Foods.
Daughter to Michael Aaron and Julie Eileen Matthews of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:52 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021. Name, Mollie Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Matthews is the former Julie Deneke, daughter of James and Debbie Deneke of Gordonville. She is a teacher at Cape Girardeau Central High School. Matthews is the son of Harold and Wanda Matthews of Burfordville. He is a pipefitter with ANW Refrigeration.
Son to Christopher Glenn and Brooke Alyssa Bono of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:16 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021. Name, Ezra Luke. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bono is the former Brooke Taber, daughter of Melissa Taber of Rolla, Missouri, and Brad and Kathy Taber of St. James, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Bono is the son of Marge and Tony Baretich of Belle, Missouri, and Mike Bono of St. James. He is a paramedic with Air Evac Lifeteam.
Son to Larry Mitchell Tolbert and Dakota LeeAnn Means of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:06 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021. Name, Remington Atlas Nathaniel. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Means is the daughter of Jeff Means of Lowndes, Missouri, and Brandi Brown of Marble Hill, Missouri. Tolbert is the son of Kathy Tolbert of Advance.
