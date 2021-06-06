Births 6/6/21

Schaut

Son to Tyler James and Celina Nicole Schaut of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:03 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Name, Nolan Wayne. Weight, 3 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Schaut is the former Celina Skaggs, daughter of Dennis Skaggs of Zalma, Missouri, and Tina Skaggs of Grassy, Missouri. Schaut is the son of Rick Hurd and Tonya Hurd of Advance. He works for Heartland Trailer.

LeGrand

Son to Justin Michael and Kayla Denise LeGrand of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:13 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021. Name, Carson David. Weight, 2 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. LeGrand is the former Kayla Ahrens, daughter of Denise Brooks of Cape Girardeau and Mark Ahrens of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. She is a manager at Krispy Kreme. LeGrand is the son of Saundra Eftink of Burfordville and Micheal Bell of Jackson. He is employed by Unilever.

Rettig

Daughter to Austin Lee and Ashton Elizabeth Rettig of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:45 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021. Name, Emmalyn Beth. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Rettig is the former Ashton Hewitt, daughter of Helen and Jack O'guin of Sikeston and Ronnie and Ginger Hewitt of Advance, Missouri. She works at Orchard Drive Elementary School in Jackson. Rettig is the son of Allan and Karen Rettig of Sikeston. He is employed by Retco Trailer Mfg.

Legate

Son to Emma Catherine Legate of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:42 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021. Name, Liam Parker. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Legate is the daughter of Amy Patterson of Marble Hill and Terry Legate of Troy, Missouri.

Baker

Son to Corey Linex and Alyssa Baker of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:34 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021. Name, Linex Patrick. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Baker is the former Alyssa Ruopp, daughter of Patrick and Janet Ruopp of Cape Girardeau. She is a dentist with Ruopp Family Dentistry. Baker is the son of Lin and Kelley Baker of Jackson. He is a financial adviser with Edward Jones.

Welter

Daughter to Kyle Joseph Welter and Bethany Lynn Cook of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:02 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021. Name, Charlee Mae. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Third daughter. Cook is the former Bethany Cureton, daughter of Claudette Cureton and Thomas Cureton of Marble Hill. She is employed by East Missouri Action Agency Head Start. Welter is the son of Angie Grogan and James Grogan of Sikeston, Missouri. He works for Welter Inc.

Licare

Son to Brandon Leigh and Rachel Anne Licare of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:46 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021. Name, Sawyer Vincent. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Licare is the former Rachel Bartels, daughter of Larry and Barbara Bartels of Whitewater. She is a seed technician with Bayer Ag Science. Licare is the son of Tammie Knight of Paducah, Kentucky, and the late Brian Licare of Jackson. He is a mechanic with Midwest Diesel Service.

Brooks

Daughter to Clayton Drake and Christan Faith Brooks of Bardstown, Kentucky, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:01 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021. Name, Winnie Hope. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brooks is the former Christan Richards, daughter of Troy and Kim Richards of Cape Girardeau. Brooks is the son of Mike and Debbie Brooks of Bardstown. He is a logistics consultant.