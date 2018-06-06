Births 6/6/18

Sprouse

Son to Christian Alexander Sprouse and Brianna Dawn Lynch of New Madrid, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Name, Connor Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Lynch is the daughter of Stephanie Cruse of Scott City and Brian Lynch of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a certified nursing assistant at Cotton Point Living Center. Sprouse is the son of Ann Lawrence of New Madrid. He is a contractor with Express Employment.

Glueck

Daughter to Aaron Lee Glueck and Emily Inez Bonovsky of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:58 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, 20189. Name, Ariana Sue. Weight, 7 pound, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Bonovsky is the daughter of Susan Bonovsky of Oakdale, Minnesota. Glueck is the son of Penny Rees and Steven Glueck of Cape Girardeau. He works for Athena Properties.