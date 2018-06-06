All sections
RecordsJune 6, 2018
Births 6/6/18
Southeast Missourian

Sprouse

Son to Christian Alexander Sprouse and Brianna Dawn Lynch of New Madrid, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Name, Connor Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Lynch is the daughter of Stephanie Cruse of Scott City and Brian Lynch of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a certified nursing assistant at Cotton Point Living Center. Sprouse is the son of Ann Lawrence of New Madrid. He is a contractor with Express Employment.

Glueck

Daughter to Aaron Lee Glueck and Emily Inez Bonovsky of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:58 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, 20189. Name, Ariana Sue. Weight, 7 pound, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Bonovsky is the daughter of Susan Bonovsky of Oakdale, Minnesota. Glueck is the son of Penny Rees and Steven Glueck of Cape Girardeau. He works for Athena Properties.

Dennard

Son to Desmond Delario Dennard and Cierra Ann-Denise Reimann of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:39 a.m. Monday, May 28, 2018. Name, Kartier Michael Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second son. Reimann is the daughter of Kevin Reimann and Laura Respondek of Jackson. She is employed at Casey's General Store. Dennard is the son of Danny Kirkpatrick and Angie Kirkpatrick of Cape Girardeau. He works for Bootheel Fencing.

Butler

Daughter to Jason H. and Megan R. Butler of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:04 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Name, Kenley Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 5.8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Butler is the former Megan Streiler, daughter of Kenny and Jan Streiler of Perryville, Missouri. She is employed by AT&T. Butler is the son of Vicki Burrows of Cape Girardeau and Bruce and Dalana Butler of Adamsville, Tennessee. He works for Athena Properties.

