Births 6/5/19

Harris

Son to Perry Harris and Brittany Huey of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:29 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Name, Myles Gene. Weight, 8 pounds, 1.9 ounces. Third child, second son. Huey is a lead teacher at Just Babies Daycare. Harris is the son of Perry Sr. and Mary Harris of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Stephanie Johnson of Cape Girardeau. He is a cook at Katy O'Ferrell's.

Pind

Son to Stephen and Sarah Pind of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 9:48 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019. Name, Kaiden Alexander. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third son. Mrs. Pind is the daughter of Theresa Cochran of Scott City and the late Tom Cochran. She works at the Lutheran Home. Pind is the son of James Pind of Portageville, Missouri, and the late Barbara Pind. He is employed by Leggett and Platt.