Births 6/5/19

Son to Donald III and Angela Womack III of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:27 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Name, Donald James IV. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Womack is the daughter of Beverly Broshuis and Richard Broshuis of Leopold, Missouri. She is a teacher at Cape Girardeau Central High School. Womack is the son of Donna Womack and Donald Womack Jr., of Festus, Missouri. He is a teacher at Perryville High School.
Son to Perry Harris and Brittany Huey of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:29 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Name, Myles Gene. Weight, 8 pounds, 1.9 ounces. Third child, second son. Huey is a lead teacher at Just Babies Daycare. Harris is the son of Perry Sr. and Mary Harris of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Stephanie Johnson of Cape Girardeau. He is a cook at Katy O'Ferrell's.
Son to Stephen and Sarah Pind of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 9:48 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019. Name, Kaiden Alexander. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third son. Mrs. Pind is the daughter of Theresa Cochran of Scott City and the late Tom Cochran. She works at the Lutheran Home. Pind is the son of James Pind of Portageville, Missouri, and the late Barbara Pind. He is employed by Leggett and Platt.