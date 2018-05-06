Births 6/5/18

Lovins

Daughter to Chance Christopher Lovins and Mercade Elizabeth Campbell of Kewanee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:12 a.m. Friday, May 11, 2018. Name, Johnna RaeLynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Campbell is the daughter of Walter and Krystal Campbell of Canalou, Missouri, and Mark and Jamie Calbert of Sikeston, Missouri. She works at Cotton Point Living Center. Lovins is the son of Chasity Lovins of Portageville, Missouri, and Vincent Lovins of Kennett, Missouri. He is employed by B&W Construction.

Stallings

Daughter to Jason Ray and Erin Michelle Stallings of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:43 a.m. Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Name, Landrie Nicole. Weight, 4 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stallings is the former Erin Wiedefeld, daughter of Beverly Wiedefeld of Jackson and the late Ray Wiedefeld of Gordonville. She is a social service designee with the Lutheran Home. Stallings is the son of Tammy Hale of Jackson and the late Terry Stallings of Charleston, Missouri. He is a delivery driver with First Tire & Wheel.

Evans

Son to Jessie Daniel Evans and Kaylee Mariah Gemeinhardt of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:44 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Name, Tucker Ray. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Gemeinhardt is the daughter of Caroline and Webb Moyers of Leopold and Tony Gemeinhardt of Leopold. She is a self-employed photographer. Evans is the son of Janie and Everett Evans of Bunker, Missouri. He is employed by ALT Consulting.

Sellers

Daughter to Jason Carl Sellers and Brittany Nichole Woods of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Name, Hazel Gracelyn D.J. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Woods is the daughter of Patricia Woods and Jimmie Chapman of Cape Girardeau. Sellers is the son of Patricia Sellers and James Sellers of Granite City, Illinois. He works for Havco Wood products.

Basler

Daughter to Luke Edward Basler and Jamie Teresa Steger of Altenburg, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:22 p.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018. Name, Konnor Emma Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Steger is the former Jamie Rogers, daughter of Albert and Marie Brown of Cape Girardeau and Larry Rogers of Cape Girardeau. She is a customer service representative with Consolidated Insurance Agency. Basler is the son of Ronda Cordell of Camp Crook, South Dakota, and Leon Basler and Lynn Terry of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is shop manager for Junior Sinn Auto Parts.

Stephens

Daughter to Jesse Earl and Calyssa Leigh Stephens of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Name, Emma June. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Stephens is the former Calyssa Devenport, daughter of Melissa Devenport and Darrel "Porkey" Devenport of Marble Hill. Stephens is the son of Mary Stephens and Larry Stephens of Marble Hill.

Yarbrough

Daughter to Jacob Andrew Yarbrough and Mikayla Florence Carr of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:44 a.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Name, Alaiyah Leigh. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Carr is the daughter of Kristy Carr and Josh Carr of Jackson. She is a server at the Southerner by Tractors. Yarbrough is the son of Leigh Yarbrough and Jack Yarbrough of Anna, Illinois. He owns Karmic Genesis.

Reddick

Son to Jason E. Reddick and Amanda J. Lowery of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:54 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Name, Jaxon Dean. Weight, 6 pounds. Second son. Lowery is the former Amanda Curry, daughter of Donna Ledbetter and Dennis Ledbetter of Zebulon, North Carolina. She is in order management with Idyllic Enterprises LLC. Reddick is the son of Vivian Reddick of Fruitland. He works for Spartech.