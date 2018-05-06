Births 6/5/18

Daughter to Chance Christopher Lovins and Mercade Elizabeth Campbell of Kewanee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:12 a.m. Friday, May 11, 2018. Name, Johnna RaeLynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Campbell is the daughter of Walter and Krystal Campbell of Canalou, Missouri, and Mark and Jamie Calbert of Sikeston, Missouri. She works at Cotton Point Living Center. Lovins is the son of Chasity Lovins of Portageville, Missouri, and Vincent Lovins of Kennett, Missouri. He is employed by B&W Construction.
Daughter to Jason Ray and Erin Michelle Stallings of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:43 a.m. Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Name, Landrie Nicole. Weight, 4 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stallings is the former Erin Wiedefeld, daughter of Beverly Wiedefeld of Jackson and the late Ray Wiedefeld of Gordonville. She is a social service designee with the Lutheran Home. Stallings is the son of Tammy Hale of Jackson and the late Terry Stallings of Charleston, Missouri. He is a delivery driver with First Tire & Wheel.
Son to Jessie Daniel Evans and Kaylee Mariah Gemeinhardt of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:44 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Name, Tucker Ray. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Gemeinhardt is the daughter of Caroline and Webb Moyers of Leopold and Tony Gemeinhardt of Leopold. She is a self-employed photographer. Evans is the son of Janie and Everett Evans of Bunker, Missouri. He is employed by ALT Consulting.
Daughter to Jason Carl Sellers and Brittany Nichole Woods of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Name, Hazel Gracelyn D.J. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Woods is the daughter of Patricia Woods and Jimmie Chapman of Cape Girardeau. Sellers is the son of Patricia Sellers and James Sellers of Granite City, Illinois. He works for Havco Wood products.
Daughter to Luke Edward Basler and Jamie Teresa Steger of Altenburg, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:22 p.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018. Name, Konnor Emma Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Steger is the former Jamie Rogers, daughter of Albert and Marie Brown of Cape Girardeau and Larry Rogers of Cape Girardeau. She is a customer service representative with Consolidated Insurance Agency. Basler is the son of Ronda Cordell of Camp Crook, South Dakota, and Leon Basler and Lynn Terry of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is shop manager for Junior Sinn Auto Parts.
Daughter to Jesse Earl and Calyssa Leigh Stephens of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Name, Emma June. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Stephens is the former Calyssa Devenport, daughter of Melissa Devenport and Darrel "Porkey" Devenport of Marble Hill. Stephens is the son of Mary Stephens and Larry Stephens of Marble Hill.
Yarbrough
Daughter to Jacob Andrew Yarbrough and Mikayla Florence Carr of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:44 a.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Name, Alaiyah Leigh. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Carr is the daughter of Kristy Carr and Josh Carr of Jackson. She is a server at the Southerner by Tractors. Yarbrough is the son of Leigh Yarbrough and Jack Yarbrough of Anna, Illinois. He owns Karmic Genesis.
Son to Jason E. Reddick and Amanda J. Lowery of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:54 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Name, Jaxon Dean. Weight, 6 pounds. Second son. Lowery is the former Amanda Curry, daughter of Donna Ledbetter and Dennis Ledbetter of Zebulon, North Carolina. She is in order management with Idyllic Enterprises LLC. Reddick is the son of Vivian Reddick of Fruitland. He works for Spartech.
Daughter to Christopher Alan and Laci Diane Summers of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Name, Hadley Hope. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Summers is the former Laci Thorne, daughter of Diane Thorne of Jackson and the late Orval Thorne. Summers is the son of Gary Summers of Bernie, Missouri, and Victoria Braddy of Jackson. He is a truck driver with Don Heil Oil Co.
Daughter to Coty Michael and Brittany Nicole Gustafson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 24, 2018. Name, Quinn Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Gustafson is the former Brittany Lillibridge, daughter of Bill and Lisa Macbeth of Beaumont, Texas. Gustafson is the son of Karla Kuberski of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, and Michael Gustafson of Monmouth, Illinois. He is a driver with River Eagle Distributing.
Son to Derik Alden and Emily Elizabeth Collier of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:42 a.m. Friday, May 25, 2018. Name, Tanner Landry. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Collier is the former Emily Morse, daughter of Kevin and Shannon Noall of Dexter, Missouri. Collier is the son of Pam Brethold and Randy Brethold of Patton, Missouri. He is employed by Capital Sand.
Daughter to Aaron Scott and Emily Renee Huey of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:16 a.m. Friday, May 25, 2018. Name, Reina Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Huey is the former Emily Meystedt, daughter of Tom and Diana Harold of Cape Girardeau and Jim and Barbara Meystedt of Nashville, Tennessee. She is a speech language pathologist at SoutheastHEALTH. Huey is the son of Tim and Cindy Huey of Cape Girardeau. He is a project engineer with Gerdan Slipforming Inc.
Daughter to Dustin Adam Tidwell and Daisy Marie McDade of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:17 p.m. Sunday, May 27, 2018. Name, Cora Lyn. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. McDade is the daughter of James and Ladonna Gregory of Benton, Missouri, and Ray and Connie McDade of Sikeston, Missouri. Tidwell is the son of Ann Tidwell of Matthews, Missouri.
Son to Stosh and Ellen Lovett of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:32 p.m. Sunday, May 27, 2018. Name, Griffin James. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Lovett is the former Ellen Ashcraft, daughter of Brent and Diane Ashcraft of Scott City. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Lovett is the son of Jim and Taryn Lovett of Charleston, Missouri. He works at Lovett Farms.
Son to Daniel Lee Duncan and Katelynn Renee Long of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:19 p.m. Monday, May 28, 2018. Name, Alaric Niklaus. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Long is the daughter of Jessica Brown of Ihlen, Minnesota, and Michael Long of Sikeston, Missouri. She works at the Drury National Call Center. Duncan is the son of Tammy Sappington of Cape Girardeau. He works at the Walmart Supercenter.
Daughter to Matthew Scott and Cheyanne Misty Dawn Glassmeyer of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:57 a.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Name, Finley Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Glassmeyer is the former Cheyanne Russ, daughter of Pat and Tamar Russ of Ava, Missouri. She is a receptionist at Trends Setters School. Glassmeyer is the son of Scott and Doris Glassmeyer of Bertrand, Missouri. He is a dispatcher with the Cape County Private Ambulance Service.
Son to Michael Dennis and Christina Renee Grant of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Name, Kingston Gunner. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Grant is the former Christina Palermo, daughter of Allan and June Palermo of Jackson. Grant is the son of Ron Grant and Becky Grant of Illinois. He is employed by G&S Mobile Home Park.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.