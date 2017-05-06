All sections
RecordsJune 5, 2017

Births 6/5/17

Adams

Daughter to David Andrew and Jessica Sue Adams of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Name, Helena Faith. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Adams is the former Jessica Bounds, daughter of Mike and Rachael Smith of Mill Spring, Missouri, and Richard Bounds of St. Louis. Adams is the son of Tim and Alice Adams of Vulcan, Missouri. He is employed by Rollet Bros. Trucking.

Moore

Son to Jeffrey Blake and Monica Lauren Moore of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Name, Gannon Blake. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Moore is the former Monica Kester, daughter of Willie and Laura Kester of Friedheim. She is employed by Big River Communications. Moore is the son of Harold and Robin Moore of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Safety-Kleen.

Sander

Daughter to Doyle Jean Sander III and Aerial Nicole James of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:48 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017. Name, Zoey Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second daughter. James is the former Aerial Minor, daughter of Brent and Stephanie Niswonger of Jackson and Corey and Barb Minor of Cleveland. She is employed by Appraisal Associates. Sander is the son of Doyle and Brenda Sander of Jackson. He is employed by Carnell's Garage and Wrecker Service.

Ruble

Daughter to Kodi Levi Ruble and Kelli Christine Seals of Jacob, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:08 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017. Name, Kinsley Alice. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, first daughter. Seals is the former Kelli Foeste, daughter of Mike and Cindy Foeste of McClure, Illinois, and Jewell Estes of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by Bi-State Oil Co. Ruble is the son of Polly Ruble of Anna, Illinois, and Michael White of Murphysboro, Illinois. He is employed by Waterfront Services.

Schremp

Daughter to Jack DeWayne Schremp and Krista Nicole Mann of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:57 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2017. Name, Zelena Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child.

Story Tags
Births
