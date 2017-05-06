Births 6/5/17

Sander

Daughter to Doyle Jean Sander III and Aerial Nicole James of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:48 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017. Name, Zoey Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second daughter. James is the former Aerial Minor, daughter of Brent and Stephanie Niswonger of Jackson and Corey and Barb Minor of Cleveland. She is employed by Appraisal Associates. Sander is the son of Doyle and Brenda Sander of Jackson. He is employed by Carnell's Garage and Wrecker Service.

Ruble

Daughter to Kodi Levi Ruble and Kelli Christine Seals of Jacob, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:08 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017. Name, Kinsley Alice. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, first daughter. Seals is the former Kelli Foeste, daughter of Mike and Cindy Foeste of McClure, Illinois, and Jewell Estes of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by Bi-State Oil Co. Ruble is the son of Polly Ruble of Anna, Illinois, and Michael White of Murphysboro, Illinois. He is employed by Waterfront Services.

Schremp

Daughter to Jack DeWayne Schremp and Krista Nicole Mann of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:57 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2017. Name, Zelena Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child.