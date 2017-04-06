All sections
RecordsJune 4, 2017

Births 6/4/17

Taylor

Son to Brian Dillion Taylor and Taylor Brook McGuire of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Name, Leland James. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. McGuire is the daughter of Charles McGuire and Michelle McGuire of Sedgewickville. She is employed by Cape Girardeau Surgical Clinic. Taylor is the son of Martha Farmer of New Madrid, Missouri. He is employed by Kidd's.

Nabors

Son to Synamin Rochae Nabors of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:51 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2017. Name, Jacari Jayden. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Nabors is the daughter of Aeisha Ray of Cape Girardeau and Charles Hourd of Kennett, Missouri.

Bohnert

Son to Benjamin Robert and Susan Nichole Bohnert of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:15 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2017. Name, Henry Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Bohnert is the former Susan Diebold, daughter of Joe and Barb Diebold of Kelso, Missouri. She is a junior high school teacher at Scott City Central School. Bohnert is the son of Randy and Kim Bohnert of Paducah, Kentucky, and Rose and Charlie LaRose of Perryville, Missouri. He is a technology team leader at Sam's Club.

Lorhan

Son to Amanda Grace Lorhan of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:03 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2017. Name, Ezra David. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Lorhan is the daughter of Lori Rains of Peoria Heights, Illinois.

Bachmann

Daughter to Spencer David and Rachel Sue Bachmann of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Name, Mila Sue. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Bachmann is the former Rachel Stueve, daughter of David and Brenda Stueve of Frohna. She is a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital-Jefferson. Bachmann is the son of David and Dana Bachmann of Uniontown, Missouri. He is a machinist with Altenburg Machine and Fabrication.

Tucker

Son to Kevin Ralph and Elizabeth Nicole Tucker of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:42 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Name, Reed Connor. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Tucker is the former Elizabeth Jones, daughter of James Dale Jones of Anna, Illinois. She is a drivers facility manager with the state of Illinois. Tucker is the son of Randall Tucker and Alice Tucker of Jonesboro. He is an assistant chief engineer for the state of Illinois.

Bowen

Son to Nedom Scott and Caitlin Emily Bowen of Buncombe, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:07 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Name, William Scott. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bowen is the former Caitlin Suttle, daughter of Dennis and Lucy Shimp of Carterville, Illinois, and David and Susan Suttle of Goreville, Illinois. She is a registered nurse. Bowen is the son of Kelly Bowen of Anna, Illinois, and Greg and Elizabeth Bowen of Lick Creek, Illinois. He is an operating engineer with International Union of Operating Engineers Local 318.

Story Tags
Births
