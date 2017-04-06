Births 6/4/17

Taylor

Son to Brian Dillion Taylor and Taylor Brook McGuire of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Name, Leland James. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. McGuire is the daughter of Charles McGuire and Michelle McGuire of Sedgewickville. She is employed by Cape Girardeau Surgical Clinic. Taylor is the son of Martha Farmer of New Madrid, Missouri. He is employed by Kidd's.

Nabors

Son to Synamin Rochae Nabors of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:51 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2017. Name, Jacari Jayden. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Nabors is the daughter of Aeisha Ray of Cape Girardeau and Charles Hourd of Kennett, Missouri.

Bohnert

Son to Benjamin Robert and Susan Nichole Bohnert of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:15 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2017. Name, Henry Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Bohnert is the former Susan Diebold, daughter of Joe and Barb Diebold of Kelso, Missouri. She is a junior high school teacher at Scott City Central School. Bohnert is the son of Randy and Kim Bohnert of Paducah, Kentucky, and Rose and Charlie LaRose of Perryville, Missouri. He is a technology team leader at Sam's Club.