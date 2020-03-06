Births 6/3/20

Mayberry

Daughter to Alec Mayberry and Madison Kramer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:34 a.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020. Name, Kylie Jo. Weight, 5 pounds, 13.8 ounces. First child. Kramer is the daughter of Jamie Kramer and Richard Kramer of Jackson. She works at East Elementary School in Jackson. Mayberry is the son of Joan and Nick Mayberry of Jackson. He is a union carpenter for Miller Drywall.

Felker

Daughter to Curtis and Kyleigh Felker of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:35 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2020. Name, Hattie Jean. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Felker is the daughter of Vicki Dye and David Walters of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Doctors Park Surgery. Felker is the son of Diana Felker and Robert Felker of Jackson. He works in sales at Cape Girardeau Honda.

DeBrock

Daughter to Lance and Allison DeBrock of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:12 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020. Name, Frances Irene. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. DeBrock is the daughter of Chuck Bostic and Sandy Bostic of Cape Girardeau. She is a third-grade teacher at Kelly Elementary School. DeBrock is the son of Shannon Shell of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Bob DeBrock of Glennon, Missouri. He is a planner with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Hayden

Daughter to Forrest Hayden and Danielle Steelman of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Name, Alice Willow. Weight, 7.8 pounds. First child. Steelman is the daughter of Todd Haegler of Marble Hill and Trish Steelman of Mays Landing, New Jersey. Hayden is the son of Joseph Hayden of Tucson, Arizona. He works at Jay's Bar-B-Que.