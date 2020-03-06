Births 6/3/20

Daughter to Alec Mayberry and Madison Kramer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:34 a.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020. Name, Kylie Jo. Weight, 5 pounds, 13.8 ounces. First child. Kramer is the daughter of Jamie Kramer and Richard Kramer of Jackson. She works at East Elementary School in Jackson. Mayberry is the son of Joan and Nick Mayberry of Jackson. He is a union carpenter for Miller Drywall.
Daughter to Curtis and Kyleigh Felker of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:35 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2020. Name, Hattie Jean. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Felker is the daughter of Vicki Dye and David Walters of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Doctors Park Surgery. Felker is the son of Diana Felker and Robert Felker of Jackson. He works in sales at Cape Girardeau Honda.
Daughter to Lance and Allison DeBrock of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:12 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020. Name, Frances Irene. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. DeBrock is the daughter of Chuck Bostic and Sandy Bostic of Cape Girardeau. She is a third-grade teacher at Kelly Elementary School. DeBrock is the son of Shannon Shell of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Bob DeBrock of Glennon, Missouri. He is a planner with the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Daughter to Forrest Hayden and Danielle Steelman of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Name, Alice Willow. Weight, 7.8 pounds. First child. Steelman is the daughter of Todd Haegler of Marble Hill and Trish Steelman of Mays Landing, New Jersey. Hayden is the son of Joseph Hayden of Tucson, Arizona. He works at Jay's Bar-B-Que.
Son to Ronald Weathers and Chelsea Williams of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:41 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020. Name, Alister Bert. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Williams is the daughter of James and Lori Williams of Whitewater and Theresa and Ron Holdiness of Chaffee, Missouri. She is employed by Crowley Ridge Care Center. Weathers is the son of the late Trisha Black and the late Ronald Weathers Sr. He works for Americold.
Daughter to Kristopher and Kassie Brown of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:43 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020. Name, Magnolia Mae. Weight, 7.38 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Brown is the daughter of Kim Stovall and Bill Stovall of Cape Girardeau. Brown is the son of Kathy Brown and Greg Brown of Jackson. He works for Aire Solutions.
Son to Chris and Reality Butrum of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:31 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020. Name, Huxlee Wayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Butrum is the daughter of Connie Patterson and Keith Patterson. Butrum is the son of Peggy Butrum and Corky Butrum. He is employed by Baker Implement of Portageville, Missouri.
Son to Tiger and Macy Hohman of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:34 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020. Nam, Noah Charles. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Hohman is the daughter of Charles and Sherry Goshen of Jackson. She works at SoutheastHEALTH. Hohman is the son of Larry and Billie Rogers of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Larry and Shellie Hohman of Jackson. He is a self-employed contractor.
