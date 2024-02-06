Births 6/29/23

Steffens

Son to Brandon and Megan Steffens of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:56 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023. Name, Theodore James. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Sixth child, third son. Mrs. Steffens is the daughter of Melissa Bachmann and Mark Bachmann of Perryville, Missouri. Steffens is the son of Shelly Steffens and Rodney Steffens of Altenburg, Missouri. He works at Mondi.

Goodin

Son to Dee Goodin and Jennette Hurst of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Missouri, 9 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023. Name, Clark William. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Hurst is the daughter of Patrick and Robinette Flach of Altamont, Illinois, and Todd and Jo Anne Hurst of Effingham, Illinois. She is assistant director of Community Day School. Goodin is the son of Lester and Janet Goodin of Cape Girardeau. He owns Wilderness Lodge and Resort.