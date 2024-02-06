Births 6/28/18

Son to Christopher Dru and Angela Kay Wright of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:33 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2018. Name, Gabriel James. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second son. Mrs. Wright is the former Angela Holland, daughter of George Holland and Jamie Holland of Delta. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Wright is the son of Dru Wright and Debbie Wright of Scott City. He is a registered nurse at Missouri Delta Medical Center.
Daughter to Corey Ben and Kristie Nicole Brownsberger of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:13 a.m. Friday, June 22, 2018. Name, Kennedy Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brownsberger is the former Kristie Thiele, daughter of Ernie Thiele and Debbie Thiele of Marble Hill. She is a math teacher at Leopold (Missouri) High School. Brownsberger is the son of Shawn Brownsberger and Sandra Brownsberger of Montrose, Missouri. He is a physical education teacher, athletic director and head men's basketball coach at Meadow Heights High School.
Daughter to David Edward Koeller and Sarah Elizabeth Noce of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:25 a.m. Sunday, June 24, 2018. Name, Emilia Wilhelmina August. Weight, 6 pounds, 15.2 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.