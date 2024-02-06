Births 6/28/18

Brownsberger

Daughter to Corey Ben and Kristie Nicole Brownsberger of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:13 a.m. Friday, June 22, 2018. Name, Kennedy Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brownsberger is the former Kristie Thiele, daughter of Ernie Thiele and Debbie Thiele of Marble Hill. She is a math teacher at Leopold (Missouri) High School. Brownsberger is the son of Shawn Brownsberger and Sandra Brownsberger of Montrose, Missouri. He is a physical education teacher, athletic director and head men's basketball coach at Meadow Heights High School.

Koeller

Daughter to David Edward Koeller and Sarah Elizabeth Noce of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:25 a.m. Sunday, June 24, 2018. Name, Emilia Wilhelmina August. Weight, 6 pounds, 15.2 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter.