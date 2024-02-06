All sections
June 28, 2018

Births 6/28/18

Southeast Missourian

Wright

Son to Christopher Dru and Angela Kay Wright of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:33 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2018. Name, Gabriel James. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second son. Mrs. Wright is the former Angela Holland, daughter of George Holland and Jamie Holland of Delta. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Wright is the son of Dru Wright and Debbie Wright of Scott City. He is a registered nurse at Missouri Delta Medical Center.

Brownsberger

Daughter to Corey Ben and Kristie Nicole Brownsberger of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:13 a.m. Friday, June 22, 2018. Name, Kennedy Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brownsberger is the former Kristie Thiele, daughter of Ernie Thiele and Debbie Thiele of Marble Hill. She is a math teacher at Leopold (Missouri) High School. Brownsberger is the son of Shawn Brownsberger and Sandra Brownsberger of Montrose, Missouri. He is a physical education teacher, athletic director and head men's basketball coach at Meadow Heights High School.

Koeller

Daughter to David Edward Koeller and Sarah Elizabeth Noce of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:25 a.m. Sunday, June 24, 2018. Name, Emilia Wilhelmina August. Weight, 6 pounds, 15.2 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter.

